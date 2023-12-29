BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 53, Western Albemarle 52
Alleghany 67, Auburn 56
Atlantic Shores Christian 49, St. Joseph Academy, Fla. 46
Bath County 68, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 50
Bland County 50, Rural Retreat 48
Briar Woods 54, Massaponax 44
Brunswick 79, Franklin 77
Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 66, Skyline 50
Buffalo Gap 45, Riverheads 44
Carroll County 71, Narrows 52
Chapel Hill, N.C. 41, Nansemond River 38
Charlottesville 81, New Kent 60
Clarke County 70, Turner Ashby 64
Collegiate-Richmond 54, Meadowbrook 44
Deep Run 55, Midlothian 53
East Rockingham 59, Central – Wise 34
East Wilkes, N.C. 73, Fort Chiswell 65
Eastside 54, Rye Cove 40
Fairfax 52, Freedom – South Riding 28
Flint Hill 81, Woodgrove 79
Floyd County 59, Broadway 56
George Marshall 52, Clinton, S.C. 42
Grayson County 44, Tazewell 27
Hanover 83, Armstrong 24
Harlan Co., Ky. 80, George Wythe 72
Hayfield 71, New Town, Md. 41
Henrico 57, Cristo Rey Richmond 51
Hermitage 83, Matoaca 43
Highland Springs 65, Glen Allen 52
Holston 70, Twin Valley 26
Honaker 69, Central – Wise 64, OT
Hopewell 60, Loudoun Valley 49
Huguenot 58, Mechanicsville High School 54
Independence 83, Unity Reed 36
James Madison 50, Roswell, Ga. 33
James Monroe 63, Courtland 57
James River 72, St. Petersburg Northeast, Fla. 62
Jenkins, Ky. 67, Abingdon 36
Jenkins, Ky. 67, Abingdon ACTS 36
John Champe 49, Westfield 45
Justice High School 48, Park View-Sterling 45
Lake Taylor 60, Cardozo, D.C. 58
Lancaster 70, Strasburg 38
Lebanon 65, Union 54
Manchester 78, Norfolk Collegiate 77, 2OT
Marion 68, Patrick Henry 62
McLean 66, James Robinson 53
New Garden Friends, N.C. 71, Potomac 62
North Stokes, N.C. 71, Bassett 53
North Surry, N.C. 61, Galax 41
Northside 86, Liberty Christian 59
Oscar Smith 62, Wakefield 46
Parry McCluer 74, Nelson County 69
Paul VI Catholic High School 57, Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 44
Peninsula Catholic 73, Porter-Gaud, S.C. 54
Pulaski County 43, Radford 41
Ridge View, S.C. 58, John Marshall 53
Rummel, La. 74, Lake Braddock 53
Salem 65, Wilson Memorial 51
Seton School 50, Mount Vernon 46
Sherando 50, Page County 46
South County 64, Colgan 57
Southern Guilford, N.C. 56, Green Run 40
St. Annes-Belfield 64, Burlington, N.C. 54
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 57, Brooke Point 43
Thomas Dale 91, Banner Christian 55
Thomas Stone, Md. 65, West Springfield 47
Tunstall 69, Rustburg 41
Veritas Collegiate Academy 70, Cathedral Academy, S.C. 39
Washington-Liberty 70, Colonial Forge 55
William Byrd 69, Roanoke Catholic 55
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 61, Blue Ridge School 46
