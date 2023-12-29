BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 53, Western Albemarle 52 Alleghany 67, Auburn 56 Atlantic Shores Christian 49, St. Joseph Academy, Fla.…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 53, Western Albemarle 52

Alleghany 67, Auburn 56

Atlantic Shores Christian 49, St. Joseph Academy, Fla. 46

Bath County 68, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 50

Bland County 50, Rural Retreat 48

Briar Woods 54, Massaponax 44

Brunswick 79, Franklin 77

Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 66, Skyline 50

Buffalo Gap 45, Riverheads 44

Carroll County 71, Narrows 52

Chapel Hill, N.C. 41, Nansemond River 38

Charlottesville 81, New Kent 60

Clarke County 70, Turner Ashby 64

Collegiate-Richmond 54, Meadowbrook 44

Deep Run 55, Midlothian 53

East Rockingham 59, Central – Wise 34

East Wilkes, N.C. 73, Fort Chiswell 65

Eastside 54, Rye Cove 40

Fairfax 52, Freedom – South Riding 28

Flint Hill 81, Woodgrove 79

Floyd County 59, Broadway 56

George Marshall 52, Clinton, S.C. 42

Grayson County 44, Tazewell 27

Hanover 83, Armstrong 24

Harlan Co., Ky. 80, George Wythe 72

Hayfield 71, New Town, Md. 41

Henrico 57, Cristo Rey Richmond 51

Hermitage 83, Matoaca 43

Highland Springs 65, Glen Allen 52

Holston 70, Twin Valley 26

Honaker 69, Central – Wise 64, OT

Hopewell 60, Loudoun Valley 49

Huguenot 58, Mechanicsville High School 54

Independence 83, Unity Reed 36

James Madison 50, Roswell, Ga. 33

James Monroe 63, Courtland 57

James River 72, St. Petersburg Northeast, Fla. 62

Jenkins, Ky. 67, Abingdon 36

Jenkins, Ky. 67, Abingdon ACTS 36

John Champe 49, Westfield 45

Justice High School 48, Park View-Sterling 45

Lake Taylor 60, Cardozo, D.C. 58

Lancaster 70, Strasburg 38

Lebanon 65, Union 54

Manchester 78, Norfolk Collegiate 77, 2OT

Marion 68, Patrick Henry 62

McLean 66, James Robinson 53

New Garden Friends, N.C. 71, Potomac 62

North Stokes, N.C. 71, Bassett 53

North Surry, N.C. 61, Galax 41

Northside 86, Liberty Christian 59

Oscar Smith 62, Wakefield 46

Parry McCluer 74, Nelson County 69

Paul VI Catholic High School 57, Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 44

Peninsula Catholic 73, Porter-Gaud, S.C. 54

Pulaski County 43, Radford 41

Ridge View, S.C. 58, John Marshall 53

Rummel, La. 74, Lake Braddock 53

Salem 65, Wilson Memorial 51

Seton School 50, Mount Vernon 46

Sherando 50, Page County 46

South County 64, Colgan 57

Southern Guilford, N.C. 56, Green Run 40

St. Annes-Belfield 64, Burlington, N.C. 54

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 57, Brooke Point 43

Thomas Dale 91, Banner Christian 55

Thomas Stone, Md. 65, West Springfield 47

Tunstall 69, Rustburg 41

Veritas Collegiate Academy 70, Cathedral Academy, S.C. 39

Washington-Liberty 70, Colonial Forge 55

William Byrd 69, Roanoke Catholic 55

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 61, Blue Ridge School 46

