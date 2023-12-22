GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 56, Virginia 33 Alleghany 52, Amherst County 29 Amelia County 47, Cumberland 26 Broadway 45, Luray…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 56, Virginia 33

Alleghany 52, Amherst County 29

Amelia County 47, Cumberland 26

Broadway 45, Luray 30

Buckingham County 52, Prince Edward County 47

Camden, S.C. 61, Paul VI Catholic High School 30

Carlisle 43, United Faith Christian, N.C. 36

Catholic 50, Bishop O’Connell 35

Chancellor 47, St. Michael 20

Eastern Montgomery 42, Northwood 23

Eden Morehead, N.C. 49, Martinsville 47

Fredericksburg Christian 59, Stafford 46

Jackson Co., Ky. 60, Central – Wise 52

Lake Taylor 49, Maury 28

Lee High 49, Twin Springs 39

Manor High School 67, Granby 12

Monticello 65, Madison County 41

Mount Airy, N.C. 44, Radford 32

Nansemond River 62, Charlotte Harding, N.C. 11

Narrows 64, Riverheads 48

Parry McCluer 25, Booker T. Washington 20

Paul VI Catholic High School 0, Montverde Academy, Fla. 0

Ponte Vedra, Fla. 49, James Madison 39

Ridgeview 58, Estill Co., Ky. 43

Thomas Dale 74, Winter Haven, Fla. 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Norview vs. Norcom, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.