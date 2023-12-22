GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 56, Virginia 33
Alleghany 52, Amherst County 29
Amelia County 47, Cumberland 26
Broadway 45, Luray 30
Buckingham County 52, Prince Edward County 47
Camden, S.C. 61, Paul VI Catholic High School 30
Carlisle 43, United Faith Christian, N.C. 36
Catholic 50, Bishop O’Connell 35
Chancellor 47, St. Michael 20
Eastern Montgomery 42, Northwood 23
Eden Morehead, N.C. 49, Martinsville 47
Fredericksburg Christian 59, Stafford 46
Jackson Co., Ky. 60, Central – Wise 52
Lake Taylor 49, Maury 28
Lee High 49, Twin Springs 39
Manor High School 67, Granby 12
Monticello 65, Madison County 41
Mount Airy, N.C. 44, Radford 32
Nansemond River 62, Charlotte Harding, N.C. 11
Narrows 64, Riverheads 48
Parry McCluer 25, Booker T. Washington 20
Paul VI Catholic High School 0, Montverde Academy, Fla. 0
Ponte Vedra, Fla. 49, James Madison 39
Ridgeview 58, Estill Co., Ky. 43
Thomas Dale 74, Winter Haven, Fla. 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Norview vs. Norcom, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.