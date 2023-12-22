BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 64, Aynor, S.C. 29
Buckingham County 68, Prince Edward County 49
Carlisle 82, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 69
Chancellor 56, St. Michael 45
Chantilly 49, Blue Ridge, S.C. 46
Chilhowie 65, West Ridge, Tenn. 59
Cumberland Co., Ky. 78, Central – Wise 64
Eden Morehead, N.C. 49, Martinsville 47
Elizabethton, Tenn. 67, Union 48
Fairfax Christian 52, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 45
Fluvanna 102, Fort Defiance 86
Gaston KIPP Pride, N.C. 64, Amelia County 60
Gonzaga College, D.C. 71, Bishop Ireton 46
Goochland 72, Mechanicsville High School 67, OT
Graham 58, Bluefield, W.Va. 56
John Handley 55, Lightridge 46
Lafayette 65, Franklin 54
Lake Taylor 45, Maury 33
Letcher County Central, Ky. 67, Ridgeview 54
Magna Vista 67, Rockbridge County 62
Marion 69, John Battle 56
Matoaca 68, Kenston Forest 66
Montverde Academy, Fla. 69, Paul VI Catholic High School 62
Narrows 63, Giles 61
Norfolk Collegiate 71, Landon, Md. 60
Potomac 54, Bard, D.C. 27
Radford 59, Pulaski County 56, 2OT
Richlands 49, Hurley 40
St. Christopher’s 75, Glenelg CS, Md. 56
St. Joseph, S.C. 53, Eastside 40
Turner Ashby 48, Strasburg 38
Twin Springs 48, Lee High 40
Virginia 59, Abingdon 48
Westside, S.C. 60, Gate City 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Norview vs. Norcom, ppd.
