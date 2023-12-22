BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 64, Aynor, S.C. 29 Buckingham County 68, Prince Edward County 49 Carlisle 82, Mayodan McMichael, N.C.…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 64, Aynor, S.C. 29

Buckingham County 68, Prince Edward County 49

Carlisle 82, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 69

Chancellor 56, St. Michael 45

Chantilly 49, Blue Ridge, S.C. 46

Chilhowie 65, West Ridge, Tenn. 59

Cumberland Co., Ky. 78, Central – Wise 64

Eden Morehead, N.C. 49, Martinsville 47

Elizabethton, Tenn. 67, Union 48

Fairfax Christian 52, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 45

Fluvanna 102, Fort Defiance 86

Gaston KIPP Pride, N.C. 64, Amelia County 60

Gonzaga College, D.C. 71, Bishop Ireton 46

Goochland 72, Mechanicsville High School 67, OT

Graham 58, Bluefield, W.Va. 56

John Handley 55, Lightridge 46

Lafayette 65, Franklin 54

Lake Taylor 45, Maury 33

Letcher County Central, Ky. 67, Ridgeview 54

Magna Vista 67, Rockbridge County 62

Marion 69, John Battle 56

Matoaca 68, Kenston Forest 66

Montverde Academy, Fla. 69, Paul VI Catholic High School 62

Narrows 63, Giles 61

Norfolk Collegiate 71, Landon, Md. 60

Potomac 54, Bard, D.C. 27

Radford 59, Pulaski County 56, 2OT

Richlands 49, Hurley 40

St. Christopher’s 75, Glenelg CS, Md. 56

St. Joseph, S.C. 53, Eastside 40

Turner Ashby 48, Strasburg 38

Twin Springs 48, Lee High 40

Virginia 59, Abingdon 48

Westside, S.C. 60, Gate City 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Norview vs. Norcom, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

