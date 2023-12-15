GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Amherst County 43, Heritage (Lynchburg) 40 Blue Ridge Christian 2, United Christian Academy 0 Briar Woods 58,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 43, Heritage (Lynchburg) 40

Blue Ridge Christian 2, United Christian Academy 0

Briar Woods 58, St. Maria Goretti, Md. 45

Broad Run 58, Dominion 40

Brunswick 57, Sussex Central 17

Buckingham County 59, Nottoway 27

Central – Wise 62, Abingdon 53

Central of Lunenburg 41, Randolph-Henry 29

Chancellor 59, Eastern View 24

Charlottesville 69, Louisa 24

Chatham 83, Nelson County 0

Culpeper 84, Spotsylvania 61

Deep Creek 61, Nansemond River 39

Deep Run 58, Mills Godwin 46

East Rockingham 52, Rockbridge County 24

Episcopal 58, Seton School 36

Fairfax 64, Annandale 42

Flint Hill 50, Saint James, Md. 20

Fort Chiswell 71, Grayson County 21

Frank Cox 37, Tallwood 16

Freedom 39, Patriot 37

Freedom 42, Potomac 38

George Wythe 56, Giles 21

Glen Allen 50, Hermitage 46

Grace Christian 68, Temple Christian 31

Greenbrier Christian 45, Suffolk Christian Academy 30

Halifax County 49, Mecklenburg County 43

Hanover 62, Mechanicsville High School 45

Harrisonburg 55, Waynesboro 44

Henrico 61, Varina 38

Honaker 65, Lebanon 11

Independence 45, Park View-Sterling 39

Indian River 63, Hickory 27

James Madison 41, George Marshall 24

James Monroe 57, Caroline 45

Kempsville 37, Bayside 36

Kettle Run 40, Skyline 24

King George 48, Courtland 23

Lake Taylor 61, Norcom 38

Liberty Christian 49, Rustburg 18

Liberty-Bedford 60, Jefferson Forest 50

Lightridge 67, John Champe 37

Magna Vista 69, Bassett 21

Massaponax 72, Colonial Forge 8

Meridian High School 58, Fauquier 25

Millbrook 74, Liberty-Bealeton 19

Mountain Mission 63, Christian Educational Consortium, Ky. 28

Northside 55, Hidden Valley 50

Norview 88, Granby 15

Ocean Lakes 58, First Colonial 51

Orange County 41, Albemarle 38

Osbourn Park 70, Battlefield 26

Oscar Smith 67, Great Bridge 43

Patrick Henry 70, Christiansburg 19

Princess Anne 70, Kellam 39

Princeton, W.Va. 50, Graham 29

Ridgeview 81, Lee High 17

Riverbend 57, Mountain View 24

Salem 38, Landstown 33

Sherando 50, James Wood 23

South County 59, Lake Braddock 25

Spotswood 45, Broadway 44

St. John Paul the Great 39, Trinity Christian School 30

St. Margaret’s 59, Westmoreland County 45

Stuarts Draft 59, Mountain View 25

Summit Christian Academy 38, Portsmouth Christian 25

Surry County 47, Appomattox Regional GS 22

Twin Springs 63, Jenkins, Ky. 41

Union 52, John Battle 38

Veritas Collegiate Academy 0, SPIRIT Home School 0

Western Branch 80, Lakeland 44

Windsor 54, Franklin 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.