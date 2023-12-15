GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 43, Heritage (Lynchburg) 40
Blue Ridge Christian 2, United Christian Academy 0
Briar Woods 58, St. Maria Goretti, Md. 45
Broad Run 58, Dominion 40
Brunswick 57, Sussex Central 17
Buckingham County 59, Nottoway 27
Central – Wise 62, Abingdon 53
Central of Lunenburg 41, Randolph-Henry 29
Chancellor 59, Eastern View 24
Charlottesville 69, Louisa 24
Chatham 83, Nelson County 0
Culpeper 84, Spotsylvania 61
Deep Creek 61, Nansemond River 39
Deep Run 58, Mills Godwin 46
East Rockingham 52, Rockbridge County 24
Episcopal 58, Seton School 36
Fairfax 64, Annandale 42
Flint Hill 50, Saint James, Md. 20
Fort Chiswell 71, Grayson County 21
Frank Cox 37, Tallwood 16
Freedom 39, Patriot 37
Freedom 42, Potomac 38
George Wythe 56, Giles 21
Glen Allen 50, Hermitage 46
Grace Christian 68, Temple Christian 31
Greenbrier Christian 45, Suffolk Christian Academy 30
Halifax County 49, Mecklenburg County 43
Hanover 62, Mechanicsville High School 45
Harrisonburg 55, Waynesboro 44
Henrico 61, Varina 38
Honaker 65, Lebanon 11
Independence 45, Park View-Sterling 39
Indian River 63, Hickory 27
James Madison 41, George Marshall 24
James Monroe 57, Caroline 45
Kempsville 37, Bayside 36
Kettle Run 40, Skyline 24
King George 48, Courtland 23
Lake Taylor 61, Norcom 38
Liberty Christian 49, Rustburg 18
Liberty-Bedford 60, Jefferson Forest 50
Lightridge 67, John Champe 37
Magna Vista 69, Bassett 21
Massaponax 72, Colonial Forge 8
Meridian High School 58, Fauquier 25
Millbrook 74, Liberty-Bealeton 19
Mountain Mission 63, Christian Educational Consortium, Ky. 28
Northside 55, Hidden Valley 50
Norview 88, Granby 15
Ocean Lakes 58, First Colonial 51
Orange County 41, Albemarle 38
Osbourn Park 70, Battlefield 26
Oscar Smith 67, Great Bridge 43
Patrick Henry 70, Christiansburg 19
Princess Anne 70, Kellam 39
Princeton, W.Va. 50, Graham 29
Ridgeview 81, Lee High 17
Riverbend 57, Mountain View 24
Salem 38, Landstown 33
Sherando 50, James Wood 23
South County 59, Lake Braddock 25
Spotswood 45, Broadway 44
St. John Paul the Great 39, Trinity Christian School 30
St. Margaret’s 59, Westmoreland County 45
Stuarts Draft 59, Mountain View 25
Summit Christian Academy 38, Portsmouth Christian 25
Surry County 47, Appomattox Regional GS 22
Twin Springs 63, Jenkins, Ky. 41
Union 52, John Battle 38
Veritas Collegiate Academy 0, SPIRIT Home School 0
Western Branch 80, Lakeland 44
Windsor 54, Franklin 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.