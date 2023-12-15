BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 68, Central – Wise 51 Albemarle 96, Orange County 38 Altavista 68, William Campbell 56 Amelia…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 68, Central – Wise 51

Albemarle 96, Orange County 38

Altavista 68, William Campbell 56

Amelia County 69, Prince Edward County 46

Bassett 56, Magna Vista 48

Blacksburg 63, Pulaski County 45

Blue Ridge School 85, Virginia Academy 39

Booker T. Washington 48, Manor High School 46

Broad Run 78, Dominion 61

Brunswick 60, Sussex Central 26

Bruton 60, York 43

Carver Academy 65, Charles City County High School 60

Central of Lunenburg 50, Randolph-Henry 49

Chancellor 59, Eastern View 58

Chantilly 59, John R. Lewis 34

Charlottesville 71, Louisa 34

Chilhowie 60, Marion 57

Colonial Heights 73, Prince George 51

Courtland 32, King George 24

Culpeper 65, Spotsylvania 41

Dinwiddie 69, Petersburg 53

Douglas Freeman 63, J.R. Tucker 53

Fairfax 62, Annandale 44

Faith Christian-Roanoke 47, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 35

Fluvanna 66, Monticello 43

Fort Chiswell 67, Grayson County 62

Frank Cox 66, Tallwood 51

Franklin 80, Windsor 33

Gainesville 64, Osbourn 34

George Marshall 54, James Madison 47

George Wythe 86, Giles 32

Grassfield 58, Thomas Dale 56

Greensville County 53, Southampton 46

Gretna 46, Appomattox 39

Halifax County 57, Mecklenburg County 43

Hampton Roads 67, Summit Christian Academy 28

Hanover 68, Mechanicsville High School 67

Harrisonburg 73, Waynesboro 53

Hayfield 59, W.T. Woodson 51

Heritage (Lynchburg) 61, Amherst County 53

Hermitage 74, Glen Allen 62

Highland-Monterey 59, Bath County 48

Honaker 62, Lebanon 51

Hopewell 62, Matoaca 56

Indian River 75, Hickory 57

James Monroe 92, Caroline 49

Jenkins, Ky. 64, Twin Springs 60

John Champe 48, Lightridge 43

Kempsville 73, Bayside 56

Kiski School, Pa. 74, Woodberry Forest 64

Lake Taylor 56, Norcom 41

Landon, Md. 64, Flint Hill 59

Langley 50, James Robinson 41

Lloyd Bird 81, Richmond 46

Loudoun Valley 82, Loudoun County 53

Manchester 93, Midlothian 70

Maret, D.C. 63, Episcopal 43

Martinsville 57, GW-Danville 47

Massaponax 61, Colonial Forge 49

Maury 64, Churchland 49

Meridian High School 76, Fauquier 47

Middlesex 85, K&Q Central 39

Mills Godwin 59, Deep Run 52

Nansemond River 75, Deep Creek 60

New Covenant 69, StoneBridge School 28

New Kent 73, Jamestown 43

Northside 71, Hidden Valley 47

Nottoway 74, Buckingham County 68

Ocean Lakes 46, First Colonial 41

Oscar Smith 80, Great Bridge 33

Patriot 66, Freedom 55

Portsmouth Christian 66, Suffolk Christian Academy 37

Potomac 83, Freedom 68

Potomac Falls 75, Heritage 59

Powhatan 71, Clover Hill 61

Princess Anne 51, Kellam 50

Ridgeview 72, Lee High 38

Riverbend 61, Mountain View 45

Rockbridge County 79, East Rockingham 75

Rustburg 64, Liberty Christian 38

Salem-Va. Beach 54, Landstown 48

Sherando 78, James Wood 56

Smithfield 52, Tabb 36

South County 65, Lake Braddock 55

South Lakes 80, Herndon 38

Spotswood 55, Broadway 38

St. Andrew’s, Md. 56, Potomac School 47

Steward School 73, Banner Christian 50

Stuarts Draft 40, Mountain View 30

Turner Ashby 72, Page County 63

Union 66, John Battle 31

Va. Episcopal 79, Roanoke Catholic 65

Varina 67, Henrico 49

Veritas Collegiate Academy 89, SPIRIT Home School 50

Warhill 50, Poquoson 39

Western Branch 76, Lakeland 36

Westover Christian 69, Oak Level Baptist, N.C. 22

Williamsburg Christian Academy 73, Guardian Christian 63

