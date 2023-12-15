BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 68, Central – Wise 51
Albemarle 96, Orange County 38
Altavista 68, William Campbell 56
Amelia County 69, Prince Edward County 46
Bassett 56, Magna Vista 48
Blacksburg 63, Pulaski County 45
Blue Ridge School 85, Virginia Academy 39
Booker T. Washington 48, Manor High School 46
Broad Run 78, Dominion 61
Brunswick 60, Sussex Central 26
Bruton 60, York 43
Carver Academy 65, Charles City County High School 60
Central of Lunenburg 50, Randolph-Henry 49
Chancellor 59, Eastern View 58
Chantilly 59, John R. Lewis 34
Charlottesville 71, Louisa 34
Chilhowie 60, Marion 57
Colonial Heights 73, Prince George 51
Courtland 32, King George 24
Culpeper 65, Spotsylvania 41
Dinwiddie 69, Petersburg 53
Douglas Freeman 63, J.R. Tucker 53
Fairfax 62, Annandale 44
Faith Christian-Roanoke 47, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 35
Fluvanna 66, Monticello 43
Fort Chiswell 67, Grayson County 62
Frank Cox 66, Tallwood 51
Franklin 80, Windsor 33
Gainesville 64, Osbourn 34
George Marshall 54, James Madison 47
George Wythe 86, Giles 32
Grassfield 58, Thomas Dale 56
Greensville County 53, Southampton 46
Gretna 46, Appomattox 39
Halifax County 57, Mecklenburg County 43
Hampton Roads 67, Summit Christian Academy 28
Hanover 68, Mechanicsville High School 67
Harrisonburg 73, Waynesboro 53
Hayfield 59, W.T. Woodson 51
Heritage (Lynchburg) 61, Amherst County 53
Hermitage 74, Glen Allen 62
Highland-Monterey 59, Bath County 48
Honaker 62, Lebanon 51
Hopewell 62, Matoaca 56
Indian River 75, Hickory 57
James Monroe 92, Caroline 49
Jenkins, Ky. 64, Twin Springs 60
John Champe 48, Lightridge 43
Kempsville 73, Bayside 56
Kiski School, Pa. 74, Woodberry Forest 64
Lake Taylor 56, Norcom 41
Landon, Md. 64, Flint Hill 59
Langley 50, James Robinson 41
Lloyd Bird 81, Richmond 46
Loudoun Valley 82, Loudoun County 53
Manchester 93, Midlothian 70
Maret, D.C. 63, Episcopal 43
Martinsville 57, GW-Danville 47
Massaponax 61, Colonial Forge 49
Maury 64, Churchland 49
Meridian High School 76, Fauquier 47
Middlesex 85, K&Q Central 39
Mills Godwin 59, Deep Run 52
Nansemond River 75, Deep Creek 60
New Covenant 69, StoneBridge School 28
New Kent 73, Jamestown 43
Northside 71, Hidden Valley 47
Nottoway 74, Buckingham County 68
Ocean Lakes 46, First Colonial 41
Oscar Smith 80, Great Bridge 33
Patriot 66, Freedom 55
Portsmouth Christian 66, Suffolk Christian Academy 37
Potomac 83, Freedom 68
Potomac Falls 75, Heritage 59
Powhatan 71, Clover Hill 61
Princess Anne 51, Kellam 50
Ridgeview 72, Lee High 38
Riverbend 61, Mountain View 45
Rockbridge County 79, East Rockingham 75
Rustburg 64, Liberty Christian 38
Salem-Va. Beach 54, Landstown 48
Sherando 78, James Wood 56
Smithfield 52, Tabb 36
South County 65, Lake Braddock 55
South Lakes 80, Herndon 38
Spotswood 55, Broadway 38
St. Andrew’s, Md. 56, Potomac School 47
Steward School 73, Banner Christian 50
Stuarts Draft 40, Mountain View 30
Turner Ashby 72, Page County 63
Union 66, John Battle 31
Va. Episcopal 79, Roanoke Catholic 65
Varina 67, Henrico 49
Veritas Collegiate Academy 89, SPIRIT Home School 50
Warhill 50, Poquoson 39
Western Branch 76, Lakeland 36
Westover Christian 69, Oak Level Baptist, N.C. 22
Williamsburg Christian Academy 73, Guardian Christian 63
