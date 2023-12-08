GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 60, Virginia High 27
Amelia County 69, Nottoway 10
Bassett 34, James River 27
Bayside 68, Landstown 39
Bell Buckle, Tenn. 69, Central – Wise 60
Briar Woods 52, Broad Run 44
Broadway 40, Fort Defiance 39
Buckingham County 42, Central of Lunenburg 30
Buffalo Gap 66, Mountain View 13
Cape Henry Collegiate 68, Peninsula Catholic 7
Cary Panther Creek, N.C. 56, Virginia Academy 55
Chancellor 64, Henrico 58
Charlottesville 68, Monticello 23
Clarke County 78, Skyline 33
Cloudland, Tenn. 61, Twin Springs 20
Deep Run 50, Douglas Freeman 15
Fluvanna 50, Louisa 34
Foxcroft 50, Tandem Friends School 2
Gainesville 48, Mastery Charter North, Pa. 18
Glen Allen 50, Mills Godwin 48
Grace Christian 50, Fresta Valley Christian School 21
Grafton 65, Tabb 47
Granby 51, Norfolk Christian School 43
Grassfield 70, Great Bridge 12
Green Run 77, First Colonial 12
Grundy 63, Tazewell 24
Gwynn Park, Md. 60, King’s Fork High School 57
Hampton Christian 50, Broadwater Academy 22
Hickory, N.C. 42, Oscar Smith 35
Indian River 52, Friendly, Md. 19
James M. Bennett, Md. 54, Nandua 36
Jefferson Forest 62, Heritage (Lynchburg) 34
Kellam 77, Norfolk Collegiate 17
La Plata, Md. 52, Colonial Beach 27
Liberty Christian 61, Amherst County 18
Madison County 38, William Monroe 31
Marion 64, Chilhowie 20
Massaponax 56, New Town, Md. 42
Nansemond River 76, Lakeland 24
Norfolk Christian School 50, North Point, Md. 40
Oakcrest 43, Saint James, Md. 14
Ocean Lakes 52, Frank Cox 42
Orange County 88, Goochland 12
Orangeville Prep, Ontario 63, St. Margaret’s 35
Osbourn 63, Unity Reed 6
Oxon Hill, Md. 41, Norview 35
Park View-Sterling 59, Manassas Park 23
PikeView, W.Va. 69, Graham 59
Princess Anne 77, Kempsville 14
Rappahannock County 65, Rockbridge County 26
Rustburg 39, Brookville 37
Salem-Va. Beach 73, Tallwood 8
Southampton 49, Surry County 39
Spotswood 39, Millbrook 36
St. Albans, W.Va. 49, Potomac 41
Strasburg 54, James Wood 43
Stuarts Draft 72, Nelson County 10
Thomas Dale 65, Catholic 42
Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 57, Council 35
Turner Ashby 54, Page County 42
Warhill 61, Smithfield 25
Western Albemarle 49, Albemarle 25
Windsor 54, Sussex Central 13
Woodgrove 68, Dillard, Fla. 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grayson County vs. Giles, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
