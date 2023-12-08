GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 60, Virginia High 27 Amelia County 69, Nottoway 10 Bassett 34, James River 27 Bayside 68,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 60, Virginia High 27

Amelia County 69, Nottoway 10

Bassett 34, James River 27

Bayside 68, Landstown 39

Bell Buckle, Tenn. 69, Central – Wise 60

Briar Woods 52, Broad Run 44

Broadway 40, Fort Defiance 39

Buckingham County 42, Central of Lunenburg 30

Buffalo Gap 66, Mountain View 13

Cape Henry Collegiate 68, Peninsula Catholic 7

Cary Panther Creek, N.C. 56, Virginia Academy 55

Chancellor 64, Henrico 58

Charlottesville 68, Monticello 23

Clarke County 78, Skyline 33

Cloudland, Tenn. 61, Twin Springs 20

Deep Run 50, Douglas Freeman 15

Fluvanna 50, Louisa 34

Foxcroft 50, Tandem Friends School 2

Gainesville 48, Mastery Charter North, Pa. 18

Glen Allen 50, Mills Godwin 48

Grace Christian 50, Fresta Valley Christian School 21

Grafton 65, Tabb 47

Granby 51, Norfolk Christian School 43

Grassfield 70, Great Bridge 12

Green Run 77, First Colonial 12

Grundy 63, Tazewell 24

Gwynn Park, Md. 60, King’s Fork High School 57

Hampton Christian 50, Broadwater Academy 22

Hickory, N.C. 42, Oscar Smith 35

Indian River 52, Friendly, Md. 19

James M. Bennett, Md. 54, Nandua 36

Jefferson Forest 62, Heritage (Lynchburg) 34

Kellam 77, Norfolk Collegiate 17

La Plata, Md. 52, Colonial Beach 27

Liberty Christian 61, Amherst County 18

Madison County 38, William Monroe 31

Marion 64, Chilhowie 20

Massaponax 56, New Town, Md. 42

Nansemond River 76, Lakeland 24

Norfolk Christian School 50, North Point, Md. 40

Oakcrest 43, Saint James, Md. 14

Ocean Lakes 52, Frank Cox 42

Orange County 88, Goochland 12

Orangeville Prep, Ontario 63, St. Margaret’s 35

Osbourn 63, Unity Reed 6

Oxon Hill, Md. 41, Norview 35

Park View-Sterling 59, Manassas Park 23

PikeView, W.Va. 69, Graham 59

Princess Anne 77, Kempsville 14

Rappahannock County 65, Rockbridge County 26

Rustburg 39, Brookville 37

Salem-Va. Beach 73, Tallwood 8

Southampton 49, Surry County 39

Spotswood 39, Millbrook 36

St. Albans, W.Va. 49, Potomac 41

Strasburg 54, James Wood 43

Stuarts Draft 72, Nelson County 10

Thomas Dale 65, Catholic 42

Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 57, Council 35

Turner Ashby 54, Page County 42

Warhill 61, Smithfield 25

Western Albemarle 49, Albemarle 25

Windsor 54, Sussex Central 13

Woodgrove 68, Dillard, Fla. 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grayson County vs. Giles, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.