BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 63, Patrick Henry 55

Altavista 63, Brookville 25

Bayside 61, Tallwood 49

Bishop Ireton 67, Hayfield 44

Blue Ridge School 84, Greenfield School, N.C. 66

Broad Run 55, Yorktown 50

Broadway 54, Monticello 27

Brooke Point 71, Chancellor 32

Buckingham County 70, Fluvanna 57

Castlewood 47, Hurley 44

Chantilly 54, Battlefield 51

Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 64, John Marshall 58

Chilhowie 40, Grayson County 30

Christian Heritage Academy 52, King’s Christian 47

Collegiate-Richmond 71, St. John Paul the Great 61

Cosby 64, Powhatan 47

Deep Run 67, J.R. Tucker 51

Douglas Freeman 49, TJHS 46

E.C. Glass 69, Franklin County 43

Eastern View 52, Unity Reed 47

Fairfax 70, Herndon 51

Fauquier 70, James Wood 66

Floyd Central, Ky. 84, Mountain Mission 81

Freedom 57, Lightridge 42

George Marshall 59, Annandale 42

Glen Allen 64, North Stafford 52

Glenvar 65, Hidden Valley 63

Green Run 49, Frank Cox 42

Harrisonburg 74, Millbrook 64

Heritage (Lynchburg) 64, Prince Edward County 20

Hermitage 79, Henrico 74

Hopewell 67, Prince George 36

James Monroe 67, Armstrong 55

James River 70, Manchester 68, OT

James Robinson 77, Loudoun County 60

Lancaster 65, Northampton 64

Landstown 60, Princess Anne 33

Lloyd Bird 64, Midlothian 33

Louisa 61, Spotsylvania 18

Madison County 63, William Monroe 41

Marion 62, John Battle 55

Massaponax 50, Courtland 40

Mechanicsville High School 68, King William 54

New Covenant 83, Chelsea Academy 28

New Kent 80, York 48

Norfolk Christian School 63, Christchurch 60

Norfolk Collegiate 74, North Cross 54

Northside 63, Salem 47

Oscar Smith 82, Grassfield 51

Person High School, N.C. 62, Halifax County 45

Potomac Falls 72, Eastern Mennonite 43

Rappahannock County 53, James River 39

Regents 56, Timberlake Christian 27

Ridgeview Christian 75, Appalachian Christian 59

Rustburg 92, William Campbell 37

Seton School 74, Fredericksburg Homeschool 25

Skyline 70, Clarke County 64

South County 68, Heritage 32

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 79, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 46

Steward School 62, Monacan 58

The Covenant School 47, King Abdullah 43

Tunstall 90, Dan River 52

W.T. Woodson 49, Riverside 46

Warren County 67, Manassas Park 50

Western Albemarle 72, Fishburne Military 15

Western Branch 65, Deep Creek 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

