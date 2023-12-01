BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 63, Patrick Henry 55
Altavista 63, Brookville 25
Bayside 61, Tallwood 49
Bishop Ireton 67, Hayfield 44
Blue Ridge School 84, Greenfield School, N.C. 66
Broad Run 55, Yorktown 50
Broadway 54, Monticello 27
Brooke Point 71, Chancellor 32
Buckingham County 70, Fluvanna 57
Castlewood 47, Hurley 44
Chantilly 54, Battlefield 51
Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 64, John Marshall 58
Chilhowie 40, Grayson County 30
Christian Heritage Academy 52, King’s Christian 47
Collegiate-Richmond 71, St. John Paul the Great 61
Cosby 64, Powhatan 47
Deep Run 67, J.R. Tucker 51
Douglas Freeman 49, TJHS 46
E.C. Glass 69, Franklin County 43
Eastern View 52, Unity Reed 47
Fairfax 70, Herndon 51
Fauquier 70, James Wood 66
Floyd Central, Ky. 84, Mountain Mission 81
Freedom 57, Lightridge 42
George Marshall 59, Annandale 42
Glen Allen 64, North Stafford 52
Glenvar 65, Hidden Valley 63
Green Run 49, Frank Cox 42
Harrisonburg 74, Millbrook 64
Heritage (Lynchburg) 64, Prince Edward County 20
Hermitage 79, Henrico 74
Hopewell 67, Prince George 36
James Monroe 67, Armstrong 55
James River 70, Manchester 68, OT
James Robinson 77, Loudoun County 60
Lancaster 65, Northampton 64
Landstown 60, Princess Anne 33
Lloyd Bird 64, Midlothian 33
Louisa 61, Spotsylvania 18
Madison County 63, William Monroe 41
Marion 62, John Battle 55
Massaponax 50, Courtland 40
Mechanicsville High School 68, King William 54
New Covenant 83, Chelsea Academy 28
New Kent 80, York 48
Norfolk Christian School 63, Christchurch 60
Norfolk Collegiate 74, North Cross 54
Northside 63, Salem 47
Oscar Smith 82, Grassfield 51
Person High School, N.C. 62, Halifax County 45
Potomac Falls 72, Eastern Mennonite 43
Rappahannock County 53, James River 39
Regents 56, Timberlake Christian 27
Ridgeview Christian 75, Appalachian Christian 59
Rustburg 92, William Campbell 37
Seton School 74, Fredericksburg Homeschool 25
Skyline 70, Clarke County 64
South County 68, Heritage 32
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 79, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 46
Steward School 62, Monacan 58
The Covenant School 47, King Abdullah 43
Tunstall 90, Dan River 52
W.T. Woodson 49, Riverside 46
Warren County 67, Manassas Park 50
Western Albemarle 72, Fishburne Military 15
Western Branch 65, Deep Creek 59
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
