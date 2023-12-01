GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 78, Eastside 49 Armstrong 66, James Monroe 57 Battlefield 57, North Stafford 37 Bayside 74, Tallwood…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 78, Eastside 49

Armstrong 66, James Monroe 57

Battlefield 57, North Stafford 37

Bayside 74, Tallwood 16

Carroll County 63, Pulaski County 47

Central – Wise 71, J.I. Burton 34

Chancellor 50, Brooke Point 20

Christ Chapel Academy 57, Fairfax Home School 47

Clarke County 71, Skyline 32

Colgan 48, Wakefield 31

Deep Creek 54, Western Branch 25

Deep Run 48, J.R. Tucker 26

Fairfax 48, C.D. Hylton 28

Fluvanna 58, Buckingham County 25

Franklin County 48, E.C. Glass 42

Gainesville 48, Hayfield 39

Grace Christian 46, North Cross 18

Grassfield 64, Oscar Smith 40

Hampton Roads 50, StoneBridge School 18

Hedgesville, W.Va. 77, Quantico 7

Henrico 65, Hermitage 53

Honaker 70, Marion 38

Jackson-Reed, D.C. 56, St. John Paul the Great 24

James River 51, Martinsville 44

James Wood 37, Fauquier 32

Lakeland 40, Franklin 38

Lancaster 44, Northampton 24

Lebanon 51, Lee High 44

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 78, Catholic 46

Louisa 50, Spotsylvania 41

Luray 48, Broadway 44

Mechanicsville High School 75, King William 28

Mills Godwin 45, Atlee 11

Mountain View Christian Academy 28, New Life, Md. 8

Norfolk Academy 53, Portsmouth Christian 9

Ocean Lakes 43, Cape Henry Collegiate 24

Orange County 48, Courtland 24

Osbourn Park 59, Potomac 17

Patrick Henry 64, Albemarle 15

Paul VI Catholic High School 48, Steward School 46

Person High School, N.C. 51, Halifax County 47

Potomac School 60, Collegiate-Richmond 27

Prince Edward County 55, Heritage (Lynchburg) 38

Princess Anne 87, Landstown 14

Regents 31, Timberlake Christian 20

Rock Ridge 53, Gar-Field 34

Rye Cove 43, Richlands 29

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 56, Westover Christian 30

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 45, Seton School 42

Warren County 69, Manassas Park 18

Windsor 71, Nandua 38

Woodgrove 68, James Madison 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Middlesex vs. Chincoteague, ccd.

