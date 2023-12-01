GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 78, Eastside 49
Armstrong 66, James Monroe 57
Battlefield 57, North Stafford 37
Bayside 74, Tallwood 16
Carroll County 63, Pulaski County 47
Central – Wise 71, J.I. Burton 34
Chancellor 50, Brooke Point 20
Christ Chapel Academy 57, Fairfax Home School 47
Clarke County 71, Skyline 32
Colgan 48, Wakefield 31
Deep Creek 54, Western Branch 25
Deep Run 48, J.R. Tucker 26
Fairfax 48, C.D. Hylton 28
Fluvanna 58, Buckingham County 25
Franklin County 48, E.C. Glass 42
Gainesville 48, Hayfield 39
Grace Christian 46, North Cross 18
Grassfield 64, Oscar Smith 40
Hampton Roads 50, StoneBridge School 18
Hedgesville, W.Va. 77, Quantico 7
Henrico 65, Hermitage 53
Honaker 70, Marion 38
Jackson-Reed, D.C. 56, St. John Paul the Great 24
James River 51, Martinsville 44
James Wood 37, Fauquier 32
Lakeland 40, Franklin 38
Lancaster 44, Northampton 24
Lebanon 51, Lee High 44
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 78, Catholic 46
Louisa 50, Spotsylvania 41
Luray 48, Broadway 44
Mechanicsville High School 75, King William 28
Mills Godwin 45, Atlee 11
Mountain View Christian Academy 28, New Life, Md. 8
Norfolk Academy 53, Portsmouth Christian 9
Ocean Lakes 43, Cape Henry Collegiate 24
Orange County 48, Courtland 24
Osbourn Park 59, Potomac 17
Patrick Henry 64, Albemarle 15
Paul VI Catholic High School 48, Steward School 46
Person High School, N.C. 51, Halifax County 47
Potomac School 60, Collegiate-Richmond 27
Prince Edward County 55, Heritage (Lynchburg) 38
Princess Anne 87, Landstown 14
Regents 31, Timberlake Christian 20
Rock Ridge 53, Gar-Field 34
Rye Cove 43, Richlands 29
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 56, Westover Christian 30
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 45, Seton School 42
Warren County 69, Manassas Park 18
Windsor 71, Nandua 38
Woodgrove 68, James Madison 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Middlesex vs. Chincoteague, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
