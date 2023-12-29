Fisker, BGC Group rise; Hut 8 falls, Friday, 12/29/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Boeing Co., up 31 cents to $260.66.
The airplane builder is asking airlines to inspect 737 MAX planes for potential problems with the rudder control system.
Alphabet Inc., down 54 cents to $139.69.
Google’s parent company reportedly settled a lawsuit over browser tracking and privacy.
Nvidia Corp., unchanged at $495.22.
The chipmaker reportedly launched an advanced gaming chip to comply with U.S. export restrictions to China.
Howmet Aerospace Inc., up 1 cent to $54.12.
The maker of engineered products for the aerospace industry announced the completion of several debt actions.
Boston Scientific Corp., up $1.53 to $57.81.
The medical device maker started a study of its Farapulse system as an initial treatment for persistent irregular heartbeat.
Hut 8 Corp., down $2.79 to $13.34.
The Bitcoin miner received court approval to proceed with operations in connection to Celsius Network bankruptcy proceedings.
BGC Group Inc., up 46 cents to $7.22.
The brokerage company gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Fisker Inc., up 24 cents to $1.75.
The electric vehicle maker reported an increase in deliveries in the fourth quarter.
