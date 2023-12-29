Fisker, BGC Group rise; Hut 8 falls, Friday, 12/29/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: Boeing Co., up 31 cents…

Boeing Co., up 31 cents to $260.66.

The airplane builder is asking airlines to inspect 737 MAX planes for potential problems with the rudder control system.

Alphabet Inc., down 54 cents to $139.69.

Google’s parent company reportedly settled a lawsuit over browser tracking and privacy.

Nvidia Corp., unchanged at $495.22.

The chipmaker reportedly launched an advanced gaming chip to comply with U.S. export restrictions to China.

Howmet Aerospace Inc., up 1 cent to $54.12.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace industry announced the completion of several debt actions.

Boston Scientific Corp., up $1.53 to $57.81.

The medical device maker started a study of its Farapulse system as an initial treatment for persistent irregular heartbeat.

Hut 8 Corp., down $2.79 to $13.34.

The Bitcoin miner received court approval to proceed with operations in connection to Celsius Network bankruptcy proceedings.

BGC Group Inc., up 46 cents to $7.22.

The brokerage company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Fisker Inc., up 24 cents to $1.75.

The electric vehicle maker reported an increase in deliveries in the fourth quarter.

