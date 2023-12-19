FactSet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $148.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $3.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.10 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $542.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $541.4 million.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.60 to $16 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.21 billion.

