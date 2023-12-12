ESSA Pharma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $26.6 million, or 60 cents per share.

