Enzo Biochem: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) on Friday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Farmingdale, New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 11 cents per share.

The life sciences and biotechnology company posted revenue of $7.8 million in the period.

