Emergent Biosolutions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Monday reported a loss of $263.4 million…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Monday reported a loss of $263.4 million in its third quarter.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $5.08 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $270.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.