Emcore: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alhambra, California-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 3 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications gear and solar panels posted revenue of $26.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $76.4 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $97.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Emcore said it expects revenue in the range of $26 million to $28 million.

