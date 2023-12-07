Live Radio
Dynagas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 7, 2023, 4:25 PM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Thursday reported profit of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLNG

