Dynagas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Thursday reported profit of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period.

