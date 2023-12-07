Dollar General: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $276.2…

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $276.2 million.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 21 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $9.69 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twenty-one analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.65 billion.

Dollar General expects full-year earnings to be $7.10 to $7.60 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DG

