Designer Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $10.1 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, came to 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $786.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $821.7 million.

