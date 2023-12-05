Descartes Systems: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $26.6…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $26.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share.

The logistics provider posted revenue of $144.7 million in the period.

