Delta Apparel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $2.34. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The maker of branded and private-label apparel posted revenue of $91.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $33.2 million, or $4.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $415.4 million.

Delta Apparel expects full-year revenue in the range of $400 million to $415 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLA

