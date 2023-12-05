Dave & Buster’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades posted revenue of $466.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $471.6 million.

