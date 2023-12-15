Darden Restaurants: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $212.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.84 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $2.73 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.75 to $8.90 per share, with revenue expected to be $11.5 billion.

