Costco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.59 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had net income of $3.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.48 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.45 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $57.8 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.67 billion.

