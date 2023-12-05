Core & Main: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $112 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 65 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The distributor of water and fire protection products posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Core & Main expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.65 billion to $6.75 billion.

