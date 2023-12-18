Conn’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Conn’s Inc. (CONN) on Monday reported a loss of $51.3…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Conn’s Inc. (CONN) on Monday reported a loss of $51.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.11. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.03 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $280.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CONN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CONN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.