Comtech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $151.9 million in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMTL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMTL

