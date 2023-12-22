Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 33 cents to $73.56 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 33 cents to $73.56 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 32 cents to $79.07 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 3 cents to $2.13 a gallon. January heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.66 a gallon. January natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $17.80 to $2,069.10 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 2 cents to $24.57 per ounce, and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.91 per pound.

The dollar rose to 142.50 yen from 142.25 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.1014 from $1.0999.

