Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.89 to $74.07 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.89 to $74.07 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.98 to $78.88 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 6 cents to $2.12 a gallon. January heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.66 a gallon. January natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $32.50 to $2,089.70 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 20 cents to $25.86 per ounce, and March copper rose 8 cents to $3.93 per pound.

The dollar fell to 146.85 yen from 148.24 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0872 from $1.0890.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.