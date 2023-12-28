CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 624¼ 636¼ 621¾ 631½ +8½ May 634 646½ 632¾ 642¼ +8½ Jul 639 651¾ 638½ 647¾ +8¼ Sep 651¾ 660¾ 649 657½ +7¾ Dec 664¼ 672¼ 662¾ 669¾ +7¼ Mar 674¼ 681¼ 674 679 +6 May 681 683¼ 681 681¼ +5 Jul 672 674 672 674 +4¼ Sep 681 +3¾ Dec 692 +3½ Mar 698¾ +3½ May 688¼ +1½ Jul 640½ +¾ Est. sales 46,613. Wed.’s sales 59,609 Wed.’s open int 361,007 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 476 478¾ 474 474¼ —2¼ May 488 490¾ 486 486½ —2 Jul 497½ 500 495¼ 496 —2 Sep 500 502¼ 497¾ 498½ —1¾ Dec 506 508¼ 504 504¾ —1¾ Mar 516½ 518¾ 514¾ 515½ —1¾ May 521 521 520 520¾ —2 Jul 522¾ 523¾ 521 521¼ —2¼ Sep 506 —1¾ Dec 506 506¾ 504 504¼ —1½ Mar 514½ —1½ May 519¼ —1½ Jul 520¼ —1½ Sep 505¼ —1½ Dec 497 — ¼ Jul 513 — ¼ Dec 489¾ — ¼ Est. sales 127,063. Wed.’s sales 169,085 Wed.’s open int 1,289,320, up 8,492 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 375¾ 390 375 387¼ +14 May 371¾ 387 371¾ 385¼ +14½ Jul 386½ +14½ Sep 395¼ +14½ Dec 402 +14½ Mar 382 +14½ May 388 +14½ Jul 392¾ +14½ Sep 404½ +14½ Dec 411¼ +14½ Jul 360 +11¼ Sep 375¾ +11¼ Est. sales 479. Wed.’s sales 150 Wed.’s open int 3,321 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1315¾ 1324¼ 1303 1305¼ —11½ Mar 1319½ 1327½ 1309 1312 —8½ May 1327½ 1336½ 1318½ 1321½ —8 Jul 1332½ 1341¼ 1323½ 1326¼ —7½ Aug 1314 1321 1304½ 1307 —7 Sep 1278¾ 1284¼ 1269¾ 1272 —6½ Nov 1265 1270¼ 1256¼ 1258¾ —6½ Jan 1272¾ 1276½ 1264 1265½ —6¾ Mar 1268¾ 1273 1261¼ 1263½ —6¼ May 1265 1265¾ 1264¼ 1265¾ —5 Jul 1273¼ 1273¼ 1269¼ 1270¾ —4½ Aug 1260¾ —4½ Sep 1237¼ —4½ Nov 1231 1231 1228 1228¾ —4 Jan 1233¼ —4 Mar 1224 —4 May 1222 —4 Jul 1230¼ —4 Aug 1220½ —4 Sep 1190¾ —4 Nov 1181½ —4 Jul 1181¼ —4 Nov 1121¾ —4 Est. sales 151,193. Wed.’s sales 163,671 Wed.’s open int 625,756 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 48.50 48.77 47.40 47.49 —.75 Mar 48.68 49.22 47.92 47.98 —.68 May 49.06 49.58 48.32 48.38 —.69 Jul 49.36 49.81 48.60 48.67 —.67 Aug 49.16 49.58 48.44 48.50 —.68 Sep 48.88 49.27 48.15 48.25 —.69 Oct 48.54 48.86 47.80 47.86 —.67 Dec 48.45 48.70 47.55 47.67 —.72 Jan 48.30 48.35 47.49 47.58 —.73 Mar 48.38 48.38 47.49 47.49 —.74 May 47.40 47.44 47.40 47.44 —.73 Jul 47.42 —.72 Aug 47.19 —.74 Sep 46.94 —.74 Oct 46.55 —.73 Dec 46.50 46.50 46.46 46.46 —.72 Jan 46.38 —.72 Mar 46.29 —.72 May 46.26 —.72 Jul 46.35 —.72 Aug 46.08 —.72 Sep 45.80 —.72 Oct 45.88 —.72 Dec 45.62 —.72 Jul 45.51 —.72 Oct 45.50 —.72 Dec 45.24 —.72 Est. sales 85,530. Wed.’s sales 135,218 Wed.’s open int 483,456, up 3,879 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 399.80 401.30 387.90 393.00 —5.90 Mar 394.00 397.50 389.10 390.70 —3.10 May 392.20 395.00 388.10 389.30 —2.50 Jul 393.00 395.70 389.40 390.50 —2.40 Aug 391.10 393.00 387.20 388.20 —2.20 Sep 387.70 388.50 384.20 385.10 —1.90 Oct 384.90 385.30 381.20 381.60 —1.80 Dec 385.30 387.10 382.00 383.10 —2.00 Jan 384.90 384.90 382.40 382.60 —1.90 Mar 382.50 382.50 380.60 380.60 —1.90 May 383.00 383.00 380.00 380.00 —1.80 Jul 381.10 —1.80 Aug 379.00 —1.70 Sep 376.00 —1.80 Oct 371.60 —1.90 Dec 372.80 —2.00 Jan 372.20 —2.00 Mar 370.00 —2.00 May 369.10 —2.00 Jul 369.50 —2.00 Aug 367.30 —1.90 Sep 364.70 —1.90 Oct 366.10 —1.90 Dec 363.30 —1.90 Jul 363.80 —1.90 Oct 363.80 —1.90 Dec 361.30 —1.90 Est. sales 112,089. Wed.’s sales 105,861 Wed.’s open int 441,734

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.