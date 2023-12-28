CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|624¼
|636¼
|621¾
|631½
|+8½
|May
|634
|646½
|632¾
|642¼
|+8½
|Jul
|639
|651¾
|638½
|647¾
|+8¼
|Sep
|651¾
|660¾
|649
|657½
|+7¾
|Dec
|664¼
|672¼
|662¾
|669¾
|+7¼
|Mar
|674¼
|681¼
|674
|679
|+6
|May
|681
|683¼
|681
|681¼
|+5
|Jul
|672
|674
|672
|674
|+4¼
|Sep
|681
|+3¾
|Dec
|692
|+3½
|Mar
|698¾
|+3½
|May
|688¼
|+1½
|Jul
|640½
|+¾
|Est. sales 46,613.
|Wed.’s sales 59,609
|Wed.’s open int 361,007
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|476
|478¾
|474
|474¼
|—2¼
|May
|488
|490¾
|486
|486½
|—2
|Jul
|497½
|500
|495¼
|496
|—2
|Sep
|500
|502¼
|497¾
|498½
|—1¾
|Dec
|506
|508¼
|504
|504¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|516½
|518¾
|514¾
|515½
|—1¾
|May
|521
|521
|520
|520¾
|—2
|Jul
|522¾
|523¾
|521
|521¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|506
|—1¾
|Dec
|506
|506¾
|504
|504¼
|—1½
|Mar
|514½
|—1½
|May
|519¼
|—1½
|Jul
|520¼
|—1½
|Sep
|505¼
|—1½
|Dec
|497
|—
|¼
|Jul
|513
|—
|¼
|Dec
|489¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 127,063.
|Wed.’s sales 169,085
|Wed.’s open int 1,289,320,
|up 8,492
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|375¾
|390
|375
|387¼
|+14
|May
|371¾
|387
|371¾
|385¼
|+14½
|Jul
|386½
|+14½
|Sep
|395¼
|+14½
|Dec
|402
|+14½
|Mar
|382
|+14½
|May
|388
|+14½
|Jul
|392¾
|+14½
|Sep
|404½
|+14½
|Dec
|411¼
|+14½
|Jul
|360
|+11¼
|Sep
|375¾
|+11¼
|Est. sales 479.
|Wed.’s sales 150
|Wed.’s open int 3,321
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1315¾
|1324¼
|1303
|1305¼
|—11½
|Mar
|1319½
|1327½
|1309
|1312
|—8½
|May
|1327½
|1336½
|1318½
|1321½
|—8
|Jul
|1332½
|1341¼
|1323½
|1326¼
|—7½
|Aug
|1314
|1321
|1304½
|1307
|—7
|Sep
|1278¾
|1284¼
|1269¾
|1272
|—6½
|Nov
|1265
|1270¼
|1256¼
|1258¾
|—6½
|Jan
|1272¾
|1276½
|1264
|1265½
|—6¾
|Mar
|1268¾
|1273
|1261¼
|1263½
|—6¼
|May
|1265
|1265¾
|1264¼
|1265¾
|—5
|Jul
|1273¼
|1273¼
|1269¼
|1270¾
|—4½
|Aug
|1260¾
|—4½
|Sep
|1237¼
|—4½
|Nov
|1231
|1231
|1228
|1228¾
|—4
|Jan
|1233¼
|—4
|Mar
|1224
|—4
|May
|1222
|—4
|Jul
|1230¼
|—4
|Aug
|1220½
|—4
|Sep
|1190¾
|—4
|Nov
|1181½
|—4
|Jul
|1181¼
|—4
|Nov
|1121¾
|—4
|Est. sales 151,193.
|Wed.’s sales 163,671
|Wed.’s open int 625,756
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|48.50
|48.77
|47.40
|47.49
|—.75
|Mar
|48.68
|49.22
|47.92
|47.98
|—.68
|May
|49.06
|49.58
|48.32
|48.38
|—.69
|Jul
|49.36
|49.81
|48.60
|48.67
|—.67
|Aug
|49.16
|49.58
|48.44
|48.50
|—.68
|Sep
|48.88
|49.27
|48.15
|48.25
|—.69
|Oct
|48.54
|48.86
|47.80
|47.86
|—.67
|Dec
|48.45
|48.70
|47.55
|47.67
|—.72
|Jan
|48.30
|48.35
|47.49
|47.58
|—.73
|Mar
|48.38
|48.38
|47.49
|47.49
|—.74
|May
|47.40
|47.44
|47.40
|47.44
|—.73
|Jul
|47.42
|—.72
|Aug
|47.19
|—.74
|Sep
|46.94
|—.74
|Oct
|46.55
|—.73
|Dec
|46.50
|46.50
|46.46
|46.46
|—.72
|Jan
|46.38
|—.72
|Mar
|46.29
|—.72
|May
|46.26
|—.72
|Jul
|46.35
|—.72
|Aug
|46.08
|—.72
|Sep
|45.80
|—.72
|Oct
|45.88
|—.72
|Dec
|45.62
|—.72
|Jul
|45.51
|—.72
|Oct
|45.50
|—.72
|Dec
|45.24
|—.72
|Est. sales 85,530.
|Wed.’s sales 135,218
|Wed.’s open int 483,456,
|up 3,879
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|399.80
|401.30
|387.90
|393.00
|—5.90
|Mar
|394.00
|397.50
|389.10
|390.70
|—3.10
|May
|392.20
|395.00
|388.10
|389.30
|—2.50
|Jul
|393.00
|395.70
|389.40
|390.50
|—2.40
|Aug
|391.10
|393.00
|387.20
|388.20
|—2.20
|Sep
|387.70
|388.50
|384.20
|385.10
|—1.90
|Oct
|384.90
|385.30
|381.20
|381.60
|—1.80
|Dec
|385.30
|387.10
|382.00
|383.10
|—2.00
|Jan
|384.90
|384.90
|382.40
|382.60
|—1.90
|Mar
|382.50
|382.50
|380.60
|380.60
|—1.90
|May
|383.00
|383.00
|380.00
|380.00
|—1.80
|Jul
|381.10
|—1.80
|Aug
|379.00
|—1.70
|Sep
|376.00
|—1.80
|Oct
|371.60
|—1.90
|Dec
|372.80
|—2.00
|Jan
|372.20
|—2.00
|Mar
|370.00
|—2.00
|May
|369.10
|—2.00
|Jul
|369.50
|—2.00
|Aug
|367.30
|—1.90
|Sep
|364.70
|—1.90
|Oct
|366.10
|—1.90
|Dec
|363.30
|—1.90
|Jul
|363.80
|—1.90
|Oct
|363.80
|—1.90
|Dec
|361.30
|—1.90
|Est. sales 112,089.
|Wed.’s sales 105,861
|Wed.’s open int 441,734
