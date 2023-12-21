CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 611½ 617¼ 610¼ 612½ +2½ May 622 627½ 621¼ 624 +2¾ Jul 630¼ 634¼ 628½ 631¾ +3¾ Sep 640¾ 645 639¾ 643¼ +4½ Dec 654½ 658½ 652¾ 657 +5¼ Mar 667 668½ 665 668½ +5¾ May 669½ 673 667 673 +5¼ Jul 660 666½ 660 666½ +5¼ Sep 674¼ +6 Dec 686¼ +5¼ Mar 693 +5¼ May 689 +1 Jul 641 +½ Est. sales 72,259. Wed.’s sales 69,752 Wed.’s open int 353,643, up 2,294 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 470 474 469¼ 472½ +2¾ May 483 486¾ 482¼ 485¼ +2¾ Jul 493 496¼ 492 495 +2½ Sep 495 498¾ 494¾ 497½ +2½ Dec 502 505 501¼ 503¾ +2 Mar 513 515½ 512¼ 514¾ +2¼ May 517½ 520 517½ 520 +2 Jul 520 521¼ 520 520½ +2¼ Sep 504¾ 506¼ 504¾ 505½ +¾ Dec 503 504¼ 502¾ 503½ Mar 509¾ 513¾ 509¾ 513¾ May 518½ Jul 519½ Sep 504½ Dec 498¼ +¾ Jul 514¼ +¾ Dec 491 +¾ Est. sales 212,993. Wed.’s sales 192,069 Wed.’s open int 1,272,441, up 4,901 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 375 379¼ 361½ 363½ —15¼ May 372 372 362½ 362½ —13½ Jul 363¾ —13½ Sep 372½ —13½ Dec 379¼ —13½ Mar 359¼ —13½ May 365¼ —13½ Jul 370 —13½ Sep 381¾ —13½ Dec 388½ —13½ Jul 338½ —13½ Sep 354¼ —13½ Est. sales 211. Wed.’s sales 211 Wed.’s open int 3,331, up 6 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1309½ 1310 1295 1297¼ —11 Mar 1316½ 1316¾ 1299¼ 1301¾ —14 May 1327¼ 1327½ 1311 1313¼ —13½ Jul 1332¾ 1332¾ 1316½ 1319½ —13¼ Aug 1313 1313 1298¼ 1301¾ —11¾ Sep 1272 1276 1262¾ 1266½ —11 Nov 1263 1263 1248¾ 1253 —10¾ Jan 1267¾ 1267¾ 1258¾ 1260¾ —11 Mar 1259½ 1262¾ 1258½ 1258½ —10½ May 1260 1263½ 1259¾ 1259¾ —10¼ Jul 1263 1268½ 1263 1264½ —9¾ Aug 1254½ —10¼ Sep 1231 —10¼ Nov 1214 1222½ 1214 1219½ —8¼ Jan 1223¼ —8¼ Mar 1214 —8¼ May 1211¾ —8 Jul 1220 —8 Aug 1210¼ —8 Sep 1180½ —8 Nov 1171¼ —8 Jul 1171 —8 Nov 1111½ —8 Est. sales 299,789. Wed.’s sales 276,215 Wed.’s open int 665,004 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 50.53 50.59 49.00 49.04 —1.52 Mar 50.73 50.79 49.30 49.33 —1.43 May 50.99 51.01 49.63 49.66 —1.34 Jul 51.05 51.05 49.80 49.82 —1.25 Aug 50.68 50.68 49.58 49.64 —1.14 Sep 50.18 50.18 49.30 49.42 —1.05 Oct 49.64 49.64 48.90 49.06 —.97 Dec 49.74 49.74 48.71 48.93 —.91 Jan 48.87 48.90 48.80 48.85 —.88 Mar 48.81 48.83 48.75 48.75 —.87 May 48.71 —.87 Jul 48.70 —.87 Aug 48.45 —.87 Sep 48.17 —.86 Oct 47.75 —.85 Dec 47.56 —.88 Jan 47.48 —.88 Mar 47.39 —.88 May 47.36 —.88 Jul 47.45 —.88 Aug 47.18 —.88 Sep 46.90 —.88 Oct 46.98 —1.10 Dec 46.72 —1.10 Jul 46.61 —1.10 Oct 46.60 —1.10 Dec 46.34 —1.10 Est. sales 142,223. Wed.’s sales 133,525 Wed.’s open int 470,867 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 399.90 400.00 394.30 395.40 —4.50 Mar 388.70 389.00 384.70 386.40 —2.30 May 385.50 386.00 381.60 383.80 —1.70 Jul 386.30 387.10 382.70 384.80 —1.50 Aug 384.00 384.90 380.60 382.70 —1.20 Sep 380.50 382.00 377.70 379.70 —.80 Oct 376.50 378.20 374.10 376.00 —.40 Dec 378.00 379.80 375.50 377.90 —.40 Jan 378.50 378.50 375.40 377.10 —.50 Mar 373.00 375.70 373.00 374.90 —.50 May 374.30 374.30 372.70 374.30 —.30 Jul 374.80 376.40 373.40 375.30 —.30 Aug 373.30 —.20 Sep 370.20 —.10 Oct 366.20 Dec 367.00 367.00 366.70 366.70 Jan 366.10 Mar 364.00 May 362.90 —.10 Jul 363.10 —.10 Aug 360.80 —.40 Sep 358.20 —.40 Oct 359.60 —1.50 Dec 356.80 —.60 Jul 357.30 —.60 Oct 357.30 —.60 Dec 354.80 —.60 Est. sales 156,354. Wed.’s sales 144,013 Wed.’s open int 464,288

