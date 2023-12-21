CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|611½
|617¼
|610¼
|612½
|+2½
|May
|622
|627½
|621¼
|624
|+2¾
|Jul
|630¼
|634¼
|628½
|631¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|640¾
|645
|639¾
|643¼
|+4½
|Dec
|654½
|658½
|652¾
|657
|+5¼
|Mar
|667
|668½
|665
|668½
|+5¾
|May
|669½
|673
|667
|673
|+5¼
|Jul
|660
|666½
|660
|666½
|+5¼
|Sep
|674¼
|+6
|Dec
|686¼
|+5¼
|Mar
|693
|+5¼
|May
|689
|+1
|Jul
|641
|+½
|Est. sales 72,259.
|Wed.’s sales 69,752
|Wed.’s open int 353,643,
|up 2,294
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|470
|474
|469¼
|472½
|+2¾
|May
|483
|486¾
|482¼
|485¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|493
|496¼
|492
|495
|+2½
|Sep
|495
|498¾
|494¾
|497½
|+2½
|Dec
|502
|505
|501¼
|503¾
|+2
|Mar
|513
|515½
|512¼
|514¾
|+2¼
|May
|517½
|520
|517½
|520
|+2
|Jul
|520
|521¼
|520
|520½
|+2¼
|Sep
|504¾
|506¼
|504¾
|505½
|+¾
|Dec
|503
|504¼
|502¾
|503½
|Mar
|509¾
|513¾
|509¾
|513¾
|May
|518½
|Jul
|519½
|Sep
|504½
|Dec
|498¼
|+¾
|Jul
|514¼
|+¾
|Dec
|491
|+¾
|Est. sales 212,993.
|Wed.’s sales 192,069
|Wed.’s open int 1,272,441,
|up 4,901
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|375
|379¼
|361½
|363½
|—15¼
|May
|372
|372
|362½
|362½
|—13½
|Jul
|363¾
|—13½
|Sep
|372½
|—13½
|Dec
|379¼
|—13½
|Mar
|359¼
|—13½
|May
|365¼
|—13½
|Jul
|370
|—13½
|Sep
|381¾
|—13½
|Dec
|388½
|—13½
|Jul
|338½
|—13½
|Sep
|354¼
|—13½
|Est. sales 211.
|Wed.’s sales 211
|Wed.’s open int 3,331,
|up 6
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1309½
|1310
|1295
|1297¼
|—11
|Mar
|1316½
|1316¾
|1299¼
|1301¾
|—14
|May
|1327¼
|1327½
|1311
|1313¼
|—13½
|Jul
|1332¾
|1332¾
|1316½
|1319½
|—13¼
|Aug
|1313
|1313
|1298¼
|1301¾
|—11¾
|Sep
|1272
|1276
|1262¾
|1266½
|—11
|Nov
|1263
|1263
|1248¾
|1253
|—10¾
|Jan
|1267¾
|1267¾
|1258¾
|1260¾
|—11
|Mar
|1259½
|1262¾
|1258½
|1258½
|—10½
|May
|1260
|1263½
|1259¾
|1259¾
|—10¼
|Jul
|1263
|1268½
|1263
|1264½
|—9¾
|Aug
|1254½
|—10¼
|Sep
|1231
|—10¼
|Nov
|1214
|1222½
|1214
|1219½
|—8¼
|Jan
|1223¼
|—8¼
|Mar
|1214
|—8¼
|May
|1211¾
|—8
|Jul
|1220
|—8
|Aug
|1210¼
|—8
|Sep
|1180½
|—8
|Nov
|1171¼
|—8
|Jul
|1171
|—8
|Nov
|1111½
|—8
|Est. sales 299,789.
|Wed.’s sales 276,215
|Wed.’s open int 665,004
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|50.53
|50.59
|49.00
|49.04
|—1.52
|Mar
|50.73
|50.79
|49.30
|49.33
|—1.43
|May
|50.99
|51.01
|49.63
|49.66
|—1.34
|Jul
|51.05
|51.05
|49.80
|49.82
|—1.25
|Aug
|50.68
|50.68
|49.58
|49.64
|—1.14
|Sep
|50.18
|50.18
|49.30
|49.42
|—1.05
|Oct
|49.64
|49.64
|48.90
|49.06
|—.97
|Dec
|49.74
|49.74
|48.71
|48.93
|—.91
|Jan
|48.87
|48.90
|48.80
|48.85
|—.88
|Mar
|48.81
|48.83
|48.75
|48.75
|—.87
|May
|48.71
|—.87
|Jul
|48.70
|—.87
|Aug
|48.45
|—.87
|Sep
|48.17
|—.86
|Oct
|47.75
|—.85
|Dec
|47.56
|—.88
|Jan
|47.48
|—.88
|Mar
|47.39
|—.88
|May
|47.36
|—.88
|Jul
|47.45
|—.88
|Aug
|47.18
|—.88
|Sep
|46.90
|—.88
|Oct
|46.98
|—1.10
|Dec
|46.72
|—1.10
|Jul
|46.61
|—1.10
|Oct
|46.60
|—1.10
|Dec
|46.34
|—1.10
|Est. sales 142,223.
|Wed.’s sales 133,525
|Wed.’s open int 470,867
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|399.90
|400.00
|394.30
|395.40
|—4.50
|Mar
|388.70
|389.00
|384.70
|386.40
|—2.30
|May
|385.50
|386.00
|381.60
|383.80
|—1.70
|Jul
|386.30
|387.10
|382.70
|384.80
|—1.50
|Aug
|384.00
|384.90
|380.60
|382.70
|—1.20
|Sep
|380.50
|382.00
|377.70
|379.70
|—.80
|Oct
|376.50
|378.20
|374.10
|376.00
|—.40
|Dec
|378.00
|379.80
|375.50
|377.90
|—.40
|Jan
|378.50
|378.50
|375.40
|377.10
|—.50
|Mar
|373.00
|375.70
|373.00
|374.90
|—.50
|May
|374.30
|374.30
|372.70
|374.30
|—.30
|Jul
|374.80
|376.40
|373.40
|375.30
|—.30
|Aug
|373.30
|—.20
|Sep
|370.20
|—.10
|Oct
|366.20
|Dec
|367.00
|367.00
|366.70
|366.70
|Jan
|366.10
|Mar
|364.00
|May
|362.90
|—.10
|Jul
|363.10
|—.10
|Aug
|360.80
|—.40
|Sep
|358.20
|—.40
|Oct
|359.60
|—1.50
|Dec
|356.80
|—.60
|Jul
|357.30
|—.60
|Oct
|357.30
|—.60
|Dec
|354.80
|—.60
|Est. sales 156,354.
|Wed.’s sales 144,013
|Wed.’s open int 464,288
