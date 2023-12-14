CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|594
|+8¾
|Mar
|608
|619½
|606½
|615¾
|+10½
|May
|620
|630¼
|617½
|625¾
|+9¼
|Jul
|626¼
|636½
|624
|631½
|+7¾
|Sep
|639¼
|646½
|634½
|640¾
|+6
|Dec
|649
|658¼
|646¾
|651¾
|+4¼
|Mar
|660½
|666
|656¾
|660
|+3
|May
|665¼
|665¼
|660
|662
|+1¾
|Jul
|656¾
|656¾
|656¼
|656¼
|Sep
|664¼
|664¼
|664¼
|664¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|676¾
|677¼
|676¾
|677¼
|Mar
|684
|May
|684¼
|Jul
|638½
|Est. sales 103,076.
|Wed.’s sales 92,405
|Wed.’s open int 354,436,
|up 6,976
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|459
|460
|456¾
|456¾
|Mar
|481
|484¼
|479
|479¼
|—
|¼
|May
|493½
|496¾
|491¾
|492
|—
|½
|Jul
|502½
|505¾
|501
|501½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|502¼
|505¾
|501½
|501¾
|Dec
|509
|511½
|507¼
|508½
|+¾
|Mar
|519½
|521½
|517½
|518¾
|+1
|May
|524¾
|525
|523½
|523½
|+½
|Jul
|524½
|526¾
|523¼
|523¾
|+¼
|Sep
|508
|508¾
|508
|508¾
|Dec
|507½
|509½
|507
|507¼
|Jul
|523¼
|Dec
|502
|502
|500
|500
|—1¾
|Est. sales 232,386.
|Wed.’s sales 210,275
|Wed.’s open int 1,248,197
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|364¾
|Mar
|355¾
|376½
|349¼
|370¾
|+16½
|May
|360
|373
|355¾
|373
|+13½
|Jul
|374¼
|+13½
|Sep
|383
|+13½
|Dec
|389¾
|+13½
|Mar
|369¾
|+13½
|May
|375¾
|+13½
|Jul
|380½
|+13½
|Sep
|392¼
|+13½
|Jul
|360
|+12
|Sep
|375¾
|+12
|Est. sales 416.
|Wed.’s sales 416
|Wed.’s open int 3,455,
|up 41
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1311
|1319¼
|1304
|1314
|+6½
|Mar
|1329
|1337½
|1323
|1332
|+5¾
|May
|1344
|1350¾
|1336½
|1345¼
|+5
|Jul
|1351¼
|1357
|1343¼
|1352¼
|+5½
|Aug
|1333
|1337
|1323¾
|1333
|+5¾
|Sep
|1295
|1297½
|1284½
|1295
|+7
|Nov
|1275½
|1283½
|1269¾
|1280¾
|+6½
|Jan
|1287¾
|1290½
|1278¼
|1288¼
|+6¼
|Mar
|1285
|1286¼
|1283
|1285
|+6¼
|May
|1285½
|+5¾
|Jul
|1288¾
|1289½
|1287¾
|1289½
|+5¾
|Aug
|1280½
|+5¾
|Sep
|1257
|+5¾
|Nov
|1244
|1245½
|1243½
|1244½
|+4¼
|Jan
|1248¾
|+4
|Mar
|1239½
|+4
|May
|1237
|+4
|Jul
|1236¾
|+4
|Aug
|1227
|+4
|Sep
|1197¼
|+4
|Nov
|1185
|1188
|1185
|1188
|+4
|Jul
|1187¾
|+4
|Nov
|1128¼
|+4
|Est. sales 302,889.
|Wed.’s sales 266,034
|Wed.’s open int 712,859
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|49.28
|—.54
|Jan
|50.06
|50.83
|49.21
|49.51
|—.32
|Mar
|50.07
|50.86
|49.43
|49.71
|—.14
|May
|50.28
|51.00
|49.69
|49.96
|—.05
|Jul
|50.28
|51.02
|49.76
|50.04
|+.01
|Aug
|50.02
|50.69
|49.49
|49.77
|+.04
|Sep
|49.69
|50.35
|49.20
|49.47
|+.07
|Oct
|49.14
|49.88
|48.86
|49.06
|+.10
|Dec
|49.05
|49.72
|48.66
|48.91
|+.12
|Jan
|48.77
|48.84
|48.73
|48.83
|+.12
|Mar
|49.53
|49.53
|48.60
|48.74
|+.13
|May
|48.71
|+.16
|Jul
|48.47
|48.68
|48.47
|48.68
|+.16
|Aug
|48.41
|+.19
|Sep
|48.13
|+.21
|Oct
|47.67
|+.21
|Dec
|47.51
|+.22
|Jul
|47.40
|+.22
|Oct
|47.39
|+.22
|Dec
|47.13
|+.22
|Est. sales 167,539.
|Wed.’s sales 152,862
|Wed.’s open int 474,662,
|up 7,208
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|421.10
|Jan
|404.20
|405.90
|399.00
|403.70
|+1.50
|Mar
|395.40
|397.70
|391.00
|395.80
|+2.20
|May
|394.40
|395.80
|390.20
|394.20
|+1.60
|Jul
|394.60
|396.80
|391.60
|395.20
|+1.40
|Aug
|391.60
|393.30
|389.00
|392.20
|+1.40
|Sep
|388.20
|389.10
|385.10
|388.10
|+1.50
|Oct
|383.90
|384.00
|380.50
|383.20
|+1.70
|Dec
|384.50
|385.50
|382.00
|384.80
|+1.70
|Jan
|381.50
|384.60
|381.50
|384.20
|+2.00
|Mar
|378.70
|382.80
|378.70
|382.00
|+3.00
|May
|379.40
|381.30
|379.40
|381.30
|+3.70
|Jul
|382.30
|+3.90
|Aug
|380.30
|+3.80
|Sep
|377.70
|+3.80
|Oct
|373.40
|+4.80
|Dec
|369.80
|373.40
|369.80
|373.40
|+4.50
|Jul
|373.90
|+4.50
|Oct
|373.90
|+4.50
|Dec
|371.40
|+4.50
|Est. sales 217,882.
|Wed.’s sales 197,486
|Wed.’s open int 476,650
