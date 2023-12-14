CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 594 +8¾ Mar 608 619½ 606½ 615¾ +10½ May 620 630¼ 617½ 625¾ +9¼ Jul 626¼ 636½ 624 631½ +7¾ Sep 639¼ 646½ 634½ 640¾ +6 Dec 649 658¼ 646¾ 651¾ +4¼ Mar 660½ 666 656¾ 660 +3 May 665¼ 665¼ 660 662 +1¾ Jul 656¾ 656¾ 656¼ 656¼ Sep 664¼ 664¼ 664¼ 664¼ — ¼ Dec 676¾ 677¼ 676¾ 677¼ Mar 684 May 684¼ Jul 638½ Est. sales 103,076. Wed.’s sales 92,405 Wed.’s open int 354,436, up 6,976 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 459 460 456¾ 456¾ Mar 481 484¼ 479 479¼ — ¼ May 493½ 496¾ 491¾ 492 — ½ Jul 502½ 505¾ 501 501½ — ¼ Sep 502¼ 505¾ 501½ 501¾ Dec 509 511½ 507¼ 508½ +¾ Mar 519½ 521½ 517½ 518¾ +1 May 524¾ 525 523½ 523½ +½ Jul 524½ 526¾ 523¼ 523¾ +¼ Sep 508 508¾ 508 508¾ Dec 507½ 509½ 507 507¼ Jul 523¼ Dec 502 502 500 500 —1¾ Est. sales 232,386. Wed.’s sales 210,275 Wed.’s open int 1,248,197 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 364¾ Mar 355¾ 376½ 349¼ 370¾ +16½ May 360 373 355¾ 373 +13½ Jul 374¼ +13½ Sep 383 +13½ Dec 389¾ +13½ Mar 369¾ +13½ May 375¾ +13½ Jul 380½ +13½ Sep 392¼ +13½ Jul 360 +12 Sep 375¾ +12 Est. sales 416. Wed.’s sales 416 Wed.’s open int 3,455, up 41 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1311 1319¼ 1304 1314 +6½ Mar 1329 1337½ 1323 1332 +5¾ May 1344 1350¾ 1336½ 1345¼ +5 Jul 1351¼ 1357 1343¼ 1352¼ +5½ Aug 1333 1337 1323¾ 1333 +5¾ Sep 1295 1297½ 1284½ 1295 +7 Nov 1275½ 1283½ 1269¾ 1280¾ +6½ Jan 1287¾ 1290½ 1278¼ 1288¼ +6¼ Mar 1285 1286¼ 1283 1285 +6¼ May 1285½ +5¾ Jul 1288¾ 1289½ 1287¾ 1289½ +5¾ Aug 1280½ +5¾ Sep 1257 +5¾ Nov 1244 1245½ 1243½ 1244½ +4¼ Jan 1248¾ +4 Mar 1239½ +4 May 1237 +4 Jul 1236¾ +4 Aug 1227 +4 Sep 1197¼ +4 Nov 1185 1188 1185 1188 +4 Jul 1187¾ +4 Nov 1128¼ +4 Est. sales 302,889. Wed.’s sales 266,034 Wed.’s open int 712,859 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 49.28 —.54 Jan 50.06 50.83 49.21 49.51 —.32 Mar 50.07 50.86 49.43 49.71 —.14 May 50.28 51.00 49.69 49.96 —.05 Jul 50.28 51.02 49.76 50.04 +.01 Aug 50.02 50.69 49.49 49.77 +.04 Sep 49.69 50.35 49.20 49.47 +.07 Oct 49.14 49.88 48.86 49.06 +.10 Dec 49.05 49.72 48.66 48.91 +.12 Jan 48.77 48.84 48.73 48.83 +.12 Mar 49.53 49.53 48.60 48.74 +.13 May 48.71 +.16 Jul 48.47 48.68 48.47 48.68 +.16 Aug 48.41 +.19 Sep 48.13 +.21 Oct 47.67 +.21 Dec 47.51 +.22 Jul 47.40 +.22 Oct 47.39 +.22 Dec 47.13 +.22 Est. sales 167,539. Wed.’s sales 152,862 Wed.’s open int 474,662, up 7,208 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 421.10 Jan 404.20 405.90 399.00 403.70 +1.50 Mar 395.40 397.70 391.00 395.80 +2.20 May 394.40 395.80 390.20 394.20 +1.60 Jul 394.60 396.80 391.60 395.20 +1.40 Aug 391.60 393.30 389.00 392.20 +1.40 Sep 388.20 389.10 385.10 388.10 +1.50 Oct 383.90 384.00 380.50 383.20 +1.70 Dec 384.50 385.50 382.00 384.80 +1.70 Jan 381.50 384.60 381.50 384.20 +2.00 Mar 378.70 382.80 378.70 382.00 +3.00 May 379.40 381.30 379.40 381.30 +3.70 Jul 382.30 +3.90 Aug 380.30 +3.80 Sep 377.70 +3.80 Oct 373.40 +4.80 Dec 369.80 373.40 369.80 373.40 +4.50 Jul 373.90 +4.50 Oct 373.90 +4.50 Dec 371.40 +4.50 Est. sales 217,882. Wed.’s sales 197,486 Wed.’s open int 476,650

