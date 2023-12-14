Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Close

Close

The Associated Press

December 14, 2023, 3:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 594 +8¾
Mar 608 619½ 606½ 615¾ +10½
May 620 630¼ 617½ 625¾ +9¼
Jul 626¼ 636½ 624 631½ +7¾
Sep 639¼ 646½ 634½ 640¾ +6
Dec 649 658¼ 646¾ 651¾ +4¼
Mar 660½ 666 656¾ 660 +3
May 665¼ 665¼ 660 662 +1¾
Jul 656¾ 656¾ 656¼ 656¼
Sep 664¼ 664¼ 664¼ 664¼ ¼
Dec 676¾ 677¼ 676¾ 677¼
Mar 684
May 684¼
Jul 638½
Est. sales 103,076. Wed.’s sales 92,405
Wed.’s open int 354,436, up 6,976
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 459 460 456¾ 456¾
Mar 481 484¼ 479 479¼ ¼
May 493½ 496¾ 491¾ 492 ½
Jul 502½ 505¾ 501 501½ ¼
Sep 502¼ 505¾ 501½ 501¾
Dec 509 511½ 507¼ 508½
Mar 519½ 521½ 517½ 518¾ +1
May 524¾ 525 523½ 523½
Jul 524½ 526¾ 523¼ 523¾
Sep 508 508¾ 508 508¾
Dec 507½ 509½ 507 507¼
Jul 523¼
Dec 502 502 500 500 —1¾
Est. sales 232,386. Wed.’s sales 210,275
Wed.’s open int 1,248,197
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 364¾
Mar 355¾ 376½ 349¼ 370¾ +16½
May 360 373 355¾ 373 +13½
Jul 374¼ +13½
Sep 383 +13½
Dec 389¾ +13½
Mar 369¾ +13½
May 375¾ +13½
Jul 380½ +13½
Sep 392¼ +13½
Jul 360 +12
Sep 375¾ +12
Est. sales 416. Wed.’s sales 416
Wed.’s open int 3,455, up 41
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1311 1319¼ 1304 1314 +6½
Mar 1329 1337½ 1323 1332 +5¾
May 1344 1350¾ 1336½ 1345¼ +5
Jul 1351¼ 1357 1343¼ 1352¼ +5½
Aug 1333 1337 1323¾ 1333 +5¾
Sep 1295 1297½ 1284½ 1295 +7
Nov 1275½ 1283½ 1269¾ 1280¾ +6½
Jan 1287¾ 1290½ 1278¼ 1288¼ +6¼
Mar 1285 1286¼ 1283 1285 +6¼
May 1285½ +5¾
Jul 1288¾ 1289½ 1287¾ 1289½ +5¾
Aug 1280½ +5¾
Sep 1257 +5¾
Nov 1244 1245½ 1243½ 1244½ +4¼
Jan 1248¾ +4
Mar 1239½ +4
May 1237 +4
Jul 1236¾ +4
Aug 1227 +4
Sep 1197¼ +4
Nov 1185 1188 1185 1188 +4
Jul 1187¾ +4
Nov 1128¼ +4
Est. sales 302,889. Wed.’s sales 266,034
Wed.’s open int 712,859
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 49.28 —.54
Jan 50.06 50.83 49.21 49.51 —.32
Mar 50.07 50.86 49.43 49.71 —.14
May 50.28 51.00 49.69 49.96 —.05
Jul 50.28 51.02 49.76 50.04 +.01
Aug 50.02 50.69 49.49 49.77 +.04
Sep 49.69 50.35 49.20 49.47 +.07
Oct 49.14 49.88 48.86 49.06 +.10
Dec 49.05 49.72 48.66 48.91 +.12
Jan 48.77 48.84 48.73 48.83 +.12
Mar 49.53 49.53 48.60 48.74 +.13
May 48.71 +.16
Jul 48.47 48.68 48.47 48.68 +.16
Aug 48.41 +.19
Sep 48.13 +.21
Oct 47.67 +.21
Dec 47.51 +.22
Jul 47.40 +.22
Oct 47.39 +.22
Dec 47.13 +.22
Est. sales 167,539. Wed.’s sales 152,862
Wed.’s open int 474,662, up 7,208
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 421.10
Jan 404.20 405.90 399.00 403.70 +1.50
Mar 395.40 397.70 391.00 395.80 +2.20
May 394.40 395.80 390.20 394.20 +1.60
Jul 394.60 396.80 391.60 395.20 +1.40
Aug 391.60 393.30 389.00 392.20 +1.40
Sep 388.20 389.10 385.10 388.10 +1.50
Oct 383.90 384.00 380.50 383.20 +1.70
Dec 384.50 385.50 382.00 384.80 +1.70
Jan 381.50 384.60 381.50 384.20 +2.00
Mar 378.70 382.80 378.70 382.00 +3.00
May 379.40 381.30 379.40 381.30 +3.70
Jul 382.30 +3.90
Aug 380.30 +3.80
Sep 377.70 +3.80
Oct 373.40 +4.80
Dec 369.80 373.40 369.80 373.40 +4.50
Jul 373.90 +4.50
Oct 373.90 +4.50
Dec 371.40 +4.50
Est. sales 217,882. Wed.’s sales 197,486
Wed.’s open int 476,650

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up