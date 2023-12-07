Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 7, 2023, 3:23 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 622¾ 626 622¾ 626 +10¼
Mar 631¼ 645 621¾ 642¼ +8¾
May 641¼ 651¾ 631 649½ +5¾
Jul 646¾ 654½ 636½ 653 +4½
Sep 653¼ 662 644¼ 660¾ +4½
Dec 665 673 655¼ 671½ +4¼
Mar 670¾ 679¾ 663¼ 678½ +3¼
May 666 679¼ 663¾ 678½ +1½
Jul 657 668½ 654¾ 668½ —2¾
Sep 671½ —7
Dec 678½ —7
Mar 685¼ —7
May 685½ —7
Jul 639½ —7
Est. sales 169,321. Wed.’s sales 192,358
Wed.’s open int 385,020
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 465 469¼ 465 468¼ +3½
Mar 484 489¼ 483 488 +3¾
May 495¾ 500¾ 494½ 499½ +3¾
Jul 503¾ 509 502½ 508 +4
Sep 504 509¼ 503½ 508½ +3¾
Dec 509¾ 514 508¾ 513¼ +3¼
Mar 519 524 518¾ 523¼ +3
May 527 529 524¾ 528¼ +2¾
Jul 526 529¼ 524¾ 528½ +3
Sep 512 +2½
Dec 507 509½ 507 509¼ +2
Jul 525¼ +1¾
Dec 499¼ 502 499¼ 501¼
Est. sales 172,846. Wed.’s sales 228,077
Wed.’s open int 1,250,333
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 372 —10½
Mar 366¾ 373½ 359 361½ —10½
May 373¾ 373¾ 365¼ 365¼ —10¾
Jul 366½ —10¾
Sep 375¼ —10¾
Dec 382 —10¾
Mar 362 —10¾
May 368 —10¾
Jul 372¾ —10¾
Sep 384½ —10¾
Jul 348 —10¾
Sep 363¾ —10¾
Est. sales 490. Wed.’s sales 382
Wed.’s open int 3,082
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1296 1318¼ 1292 1311¾ +16¼
Mar 1316 1336½ 1311¾ 1330¼ +14¾
May 1330 1350 1326½ 1344¼ +14¼
Jul 1336¾ 1355½ 1333 1350½ +14
Aug 1314½ 1333½ 1314½ 1329¼ +13½
Sep 1275 1293½ 1273¾ 1290½ +14½
Nov 1260¾ 1277 1258¼ 1274½ +13¾
Jan 1269½ 1284¾ 1269½ 1283¼ +13¾
Mar 1271¼ 1279¼ 1271¼ 1279¼ +13¼
May 1273¼ 1279¼ 1272¾ 1279¼ +13½
Jul 1272¾ 1283 1272¾ 1283 +13
Aug 1274 +13
Sep 1250 +13
Nov 1231¼ 1242½ 1231 1241¾ +10¾
Jan 1247¼ +10¾
Mar 1238 +10¾
May 1235½ +10¾
Jul 1234¼ +10¾
Aug 1224½ +10¾
Sep 1194¾ +10¾
Nov 1188¾ +10¾
Jul 1188½ +10¾
Nov 1129 +10¾
Est. sales 284,440. Wed.’s sales 255,983
Wed.’s open int 711,897
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 50.68 51.11 50.68 51.11 +1.82
Jan 49.34 51.40 49.16 51.13 +1.79
Mar 49.36 51.26 49.11 50.97 +1.67
May 49.40 51.27 49.21 50.99 +1.64
Jul 49.41 51.20 49.14 50.94 +1.63
Aug 49.13 50.88 49.06 50.62 +1.59
Sep 48.81 50.51 48.60 50.26 +1.55
Oct 48.38 50.03 48.25 49.79 +1.51
Dec 48.20 49.82 48.00 49.58 +1.48
Jan 48.08 49.66 48.08 49.47 +1.49
Mar 48.62 49.50 48.62 49.32 +1.46
May 49.23 +1.42
Jul 49.16 +1.39
Aug 48.88 +1.39
Sep 48.57 +1.42
Oct 48.10 +1.47
Dec 47.20 47.89 47.20 47.89 +1.49
Jul 47.78 +1.49
Oct 47.77 +1.49
Dec 47.51 +1.49
Est. sales 165,208. Wed.’s sales 138,052
Wed.’s open int 482,505, up 1,536
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 425.00 425.40 419.50 424.50 +.10
Jan 408.80 411.80 402.40 406.80 —1.70
Mar 398.80 401.10 393.40 397.60 —.40
May 395.60 396.80 390.80 394.50 +.30
Jul 395.30 396.80 391.40 394.90 +.60
Aug 391.40 393.80 388.80 392.30 +1.00
Sep 387.60 390.00 385.20 388.20 +.80
Oct 383.70 385.80 380.80 383.50 +.90
Dec 385.10 387.30 381.90 385.00 +.70
Jan 385.30 385.30 383.70 384.30 +.70
Mar 381.70 381.70 378.70 381.20 +.30
May 379.90 +.10
Jul 380.60
Aug 378.60 +.10
Sep 376.00 +.20
Oct 371.00 371.70 371.00 371.70 +.70
Dec 371.80 +.70
Jul 372.30 +.70
Oct 372.30 +.70
Dec 366.80 +.70
Est. sales 163,147. Wed.’s sales 176,476
Wed.’s open int 509,057

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

