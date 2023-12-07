CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 622¾ 626 622¾ 626 +10¼ Mar 631¼ 645 621¾ 642¼ +8¾ May 641¼ 651¾ 631 649½ +5¾ Jul 646¾ 654½ 636½ 653 +4½ Sep 653¼ 662 644¼ 660¾ +4½ Dec 665 673 655¼ 671½ +4¼ Mar 670¾ 679¾ 663¼ 678½ +3¼ May 666 679¼ 663¾ 678½ +1½ Jul 657 668½ 654¾ 668½ —2¾ Sep 671½ —7 Dec 678½ —7 Mar 685¼ —7 May 685½ —7 Jul 639½ —7 Est. sales 169,321. Wed.’s sales 192,358 Wed.’s open int 385,020 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 465 469¼ 465 468¼ +3½ Mar 484 489¼ 483 488 +3¾ May 495¾ 500¾ 494½ 499½ +3¾ Jul 503¾ 509 502½ 508 +4 Sep 504 509¼ 503½ 508½ +3¾ Dec 509¾ 514 508¾ 513¼ +3¼ Mar 519 524 518¾ 523¼ +3 May 527 529 524¾ 528¼ +2¾ Jul 526 529¼ 524¾ 528½ +3 Sep 512 +2½ Dec 507 509½ 507 509¼ +2 Jul 525¼ +1¾ Dec 499¼ 502 499¼ 501¼ +¾ Est. sales 172,846. Wed.’s sales 228,077 Wed.’s open int 1,250,333 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 372 —10½ Mar 366¾ 373½ 359 361½ —10½ May 373¾ 373¾ 365¼ 365¼ —10¾ Jul 366½ —10¾ Sep 375¼ —10¾ Dec 382 —10¾ Mar 362 —10¾ May 368 —10¾ Jul 372¾ —10¾ Sep 384½ —10¾ Jul 348 —10¾ Sep 363¾ —10¾ Est. sales 490. Wed.’s sales 382 Wed.’s open int 3,082 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1296 1318¼ 1292 1311¾ +16¼ Mar 1316 1336½ 1311¾ 1330¼ +14¾ May 1330 1350 1326½ 1344¼ +14¼ Jul 1336¾ 1355½ 1333 1350½ +14 Aug 1314½ 1333½ 1314½ 1329¼ +13½ Sep 1275 1293½ 1273¾ 1290½ +14½ Nov 1260¾ 1277 1258¼ 1274½ +13¾ Jan 1269½ 1284¾ 1269½ 1283¼ +13¾ Mar 1271¼ 1279¼ 1271¼ 1279¼ +13¼ May 1273¼ 1279¼ 1272¾ 1279¼ +13½ Jul 1272¾ 1283 1272¾ 1283 +13 Aug 1274 +13 Sep 1250 +13 Nov 1231¼ 1242½ 1231 1241¾ +10¾ Jan 1247¼ +10¾ Mar 1238 +10¾ May 1235½ +10¾ Jul 1234¼ +10¾ Aug 1224½ +10¾ Sep 1194¾ +10¾ Nov 1188¾ +10¾ Jul 1188½ +10¾ Nov 1129 +10¾ Est. sales 284,440. Wed.’s sales 255,983 Wed.’s open int 711,897 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 50.68 51.11 50.68 51.11 +1.82 Jan 49.34 51.40 49.16 51.13 +1.79 Mar 49.36 51.26 49.11 50.97 +1.67 May 49.40 51.27 49.21 50.99 +1.64 Jul 49.41 51.20 49.14 50.94 +1.63 Aug 49.13 50.88 49.06 50.62 +1.59 Sep 48.81 50.51 48.60 50.26 +1.55 Oct 48.38 50.03 48.25 49.79 +1.51 Dec 48.20 49.82 48.00 49.58 +1.48 Jan 48.08 49.66 48.08 49.47 +1.49 Mar 48.62 49.50 48.62 49.32 +1.46 May 49.23 +1.42 Jul 49.16 +1.39 Aug 48.88 +1.39 Sep 48.57 +1.42 Oct 48.10 +1.47 Dec 47.20 47.89 47.20 47.89 +1.49 Jul 47.78 +1.49 Oct 47.77 +1.49 Dec 47.51 +1.49 Est. sales 165,208. Wed.’s sales 138,052 Wed.’s open int 482,505, up 1,536 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 425.00 425.40 419.50 424.50 +.10 Jan 408.80 411.80 402.40 406.80 —1.70 Mar 398.80 401.10 393.40 397.60 —.40 May 395.60 396.80 390.80 394.50 +.30 Jul 395.30 396.80 391.40 394.90 +.60 Aug 391.40 393.80 388.80 392.30 +1.00 Sep 387.60 390.00 385.20 388.20 +.80 Oct 383.70 385.80 380.80 383.50 +.90 Dec 385.10 387.30 381.90 385.00 +.70 Jan 385.30 385.30 383.70 384.30 +.70 Mar 381.70 381.70 378.70 381.20 +.30 May 379.90 +.10 Jul 380.60 Aug 378.60 +.10 Sep 376.00 +.20 Oct 371.00 371.70 371.00 371.70 +.70 Dec 371.80 +.70 Jul 372.30 +.70 Oct 372.30 +.70 Dec 366.80 +.70 Est. sales 163,147. Wed.’s sales 176,476 Wed.’s open int 509,057

