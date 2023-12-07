CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|622¾
|626
|622¾
|626
|+10¼
|Mar
|631¼
|645
|621¾
|642¼
|+8¾
|May
|641¼
|651¾
|631
|649½
|+5¾
|Jul
|646¾
|654½
|636½
|653
|+4½
|Sep
|653¼
|662
|644¼
|660¾
|+4½
|Dec
|665
|673
|655¼
|671½
|+4¼
|Mar
|670¾
|679¾
|663¼
|678½
|+3¼
|May
|666
|679¼
|663¾
|678½
|+1½
|Jul
|657
|668½
|654¾
|668½
|—2¾
|Sep
|671½
|—7
|Dec
|678½
|—7
|Mar
|685¼
|—7
|May
|685½
|—7
|Jul
|639½
|—7
|Est. sales 169,321.
|Wed.’s sales 192,358
|Wed.’s open int 385,020
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|465
|469¼
|465
|468¼
|+3½
|Mar
|484
|489¼
|483
|488
|+3¾
|May
|495¾
|500¾
|494½
|499½
|+3¾
|Jul
|503¾
|509
|502½
|508
|+4
|Sep
|504
|509¼
|503½
|508½
|+3¾
|Dec
|509¾
|514
|508¾
|513¼
|+3¼
|Mar
|519
|524
|518¾
|523¼
|+3
|May
|527
|529
|524¾
|528¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|526
|529¼
|524¾
|528½
|+3
|Sep
|512
|+2½
|Dec
|507
|509½
|507
|509¼
|+2
|Jul
|525¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|499¼
|502
|499¼
|501¼
|+¾
|Est. sales 172,846.
|Wed.’s sales 228,077
|Wed.’s open int 1,250,333
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|372
|—10½
|Mar
|366¾
|373½
|359
|361½
|—10½
|May
|373¾
|373¾
|365¼
|365¼
|—10¾
|Jul
|366½
|—10¾
|Sep
|375¼
|—10¾
|Dec
|382
|—10¾
|Mar
|362
|—10¾
|May
|368
|—10¾
|Jul
|372¾
|—10¾
|Sep
|384½
|—10¾
|Jul
|348
|—10¾
|Sep
|363¾
|—10¾
|Est. sales 490.
|Wed.’s sales 382
|Wed.’s open int 3,082
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1296
|1318¼
|1292
|1311¾
|+16¼
|Mar
|1316
|1336½
|1311¾
|1330¼
|+14¾
|May
|1330
|1350
|1326½
|1344¼
|+14¼
|Jul
|1336¾
|1355½
|1333
|1350½
|+14
|Aug
|1314½
|1333½
|1314½
|1329¼
|+13½
|Sep
|1275
|1293½
|1273¾
|1290½
|+14½
|Nov
|1260¾
|1277
|1258¼
|1274½
|+13¾
|Jan
|1269½
|1284¾
|1269½
|1283¼
|+13¾
|Mar
|1271¼
|1279¼
|1271¼
|1279¼
|+13¼
|May
|1273¼
|1279¼
|1272¾
|1279¼
|+13½
|Jul
|1272¾
|1283
|1272¾
|1283
|+13
|Aug
|1274
|+13
|Sep
|1250
|+13
|Nov
|1231¼
|1242½
|1231
|1241¾
|+10¾
|Jan
|1247¼
|+10¾
|Mar
|1238
|+10¾
|May
|1235½
|+10¾
|Jul
|1234¼
|+10¾
|Aug
|1224½
|+10¾
|Sep
|1194¾
|+10¾
|Nov
|1188¾
|+10¾
|Jul
|1188½
|+10¾
|Nov
|1129
|+10¾
|Est. sales 284,440.
|Wed.’s sales 255,983
|Wed.’s open int 711,897
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|50.68
|51.11
|50.68
|51.11
|+1.82
|Jan
|49.34
|51.40
|49.16
|51.13
|+1.79
|Mar
|49.36
|51.26
|49.11
|50.97
|+1.67
|May
|49.40
|51.27
|49.21
|50.99
|+1.64
|Jul
|49.41
|51.20
|49.14
|50.94
|+1.63
|Aug
|49.13
|50.88
|49.06
|50.62
|+1.59
|Sep
|48.81
|50.51
|48.60
|50.26
|+1.55
|Oct
|48.38
|50.03
|48.25
|49.79
|+1.51
|Dec
|48.20
|49.82
|48.00
|49.58
|+1.48
|Jan
|48.08
|49.66
|48.08
|49.47
|+1.49
|Mar
|48.62
|49.50
|48.62
|49.32
|+1.46
|May
|49.23
|+1.42
|Jul
|49.16
|+1.39
|Aug
|48.88
|+1.39
|Sep
|48.57
|+1.42
|Oct
|48.10
|+1.47
|Dec
|47.20
|47.89
|47.20
|47.89
|+1.49
|Jul
|47.78
|+1.49
|Oct
|47.77
|+1.49
|Dec
|47.51
|+1.49
|Est. sales 165,208.
|Wed.’s sales 138,052
|Wed.’s open int 482,505,
|up 1,536
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|425.00
|425.40
|419.50
|424.50
|+.10
|Jan
|408.80
|411.80
|402.40
|406.80
|—1.70
|Mar
|398.80
|401.10
|393.40
|397.60
|—.40
|May
|395.60
|396.80
|390.80
|394.50
|+.30
|Jul
|395.30
|396.80
|391.40
|394.90
|+.60
|Aug
|391.40
|393.80
|388.80
|392.30
|+1.00
|Sep
|387.60
|390.00
|385.20
|388.20
|+.80
|Oct
|383.70
|385.80
|380.80
|383.50
|+.90
|Dec
|385.10
|387.30
|381.90
|385.00
|+.70
|Jan
|385.30
|385.30
|383.70
|384.30
|+.70
|Mar
|381.70
|381.70
|378.70
|381.20
|+.30
|May
|379.90
|+.10
|Jul
|380.60
|Aug
|378.60
|+.10
|Sep
|376.00
|+.20
|Oct
|371.00
|371.70
|371.00
|371.70
|+.70
|Dec
|371.80
|+.70
|Jul
|372.30
|+.70
|Oct
|372.30
|+.70
|Dec
|366.80
|+.70
|Est. sales 163,147.
|Wed.’s sales 176,476
|Wed.’s open int 509,057
