Cintas: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $374.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $3.61.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.38 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings to be $14.35 to $14.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.48 billion to $9.56 billion.

