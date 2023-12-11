Cigna, Macy’s rise; Southern Copper, RingCentral fall, Monday, 12/11/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday: Cigna Group, up $43.17…

Cigna Group, up $43.17 to $301.97.

Cigna announced a $10 billion stock buyback, and the Wall Street Journal reported that it’s no longer pursuing Humana.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up 59 cents to $57.06.

The energy company is buying oil and gas company CrownRock in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12 billion.

Shake Shack Inc., $5.85 to $66.83.

The burger chain said that CEO Randy Garutti will retire in 2024.

DoorDash Inc., up $1.50 to $101.50.

The delivery company will join the Nasdaq 100 Index as of Dec. 18.

Macy’s Inc., up $3.38 to $20.77.

The department store operator reportedly received a buyout offer from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management.

Southern Copper Corp., down 32 cents to $75.13.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Kontoor Brands Inc., up $1.92 to $56.10.

The clothing company announced a $300 million stock buyback plan.

RingCentral Inc., down $2.32 to $31.79.

The cloud-based phone system provider said CEO Tarek Robbiati resigned and Vlad Shmunis returned to the leadership role.

