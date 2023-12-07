Ciena: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $91.2 million.…

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $91.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $254.8 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.39 billion.

