Casey’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $158.8 million.

The Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $4.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.74 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $4.06 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.15 billion.

Casey’s shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $273.31, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

