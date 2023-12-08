Carrier Global, Marathon Oil rise; RH, Newmont fall, Friday, 12/8/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: Cooper Companies Inc., down $9.95…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Cooper Companies Inc., down $9.95 to $335.

The contact lens products maker gave investors a weak profit forecast for its fiscal year.

RH, down $39.39 to $242.01.

The furniture and housewares company reported disappointing third-quarter results.

Carrier Global Corp., up $2.38 to $55.27.

The maker of HVAC and refrigeration equipment is selling its security division to Honeywell for $4.95 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co., down 29 cents to $15.03.

The jeans maker says that its CEO, Chip Bergh, will step down in January and will be succeeded by Michelle Gass.

Newmont Corp., down 65 cents to $39.08.

The gold producer slipped as prices for the precious metal fell.

Marathon Oil Corp., up 43 cents to $24.09.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., up $1.78 to $38.15.

The copper producer rose along with prices for the base metal.

Vail Resorts Inc., up $8.94 to $225.87.

The ski resort operator reported an increase in season pass sales for the upcoming ski season.

