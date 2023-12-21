Carnival: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $48 million in its fiscal…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $48 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $5.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $74 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $21.59 billion.

Carnival shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 23%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

