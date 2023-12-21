CarMax: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $82 million.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $82 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 52 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $6.15 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.