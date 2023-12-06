Campbell Soup, Delta rise; British American Tobacco, Brown-Forman fall, Wednesday, 12/6/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday: Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), up…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), up $1.69 to $88.90

The homebuilder beat Wall Street’s profit targets thanks to lower mortgage rates and “solid” demand for new homes.

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI), down $2.68 to $28.86

The company wrote down $31.5 billion of the value of Lucky Strike and other U.S. cigarette brands.

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB), up $2.87 to $43.24

The New Jersey-based canned soup maker easily beat Wall Street’s profit forecasts.

SentinelOne Inc. (S), up $3.32 to $23.32

The security software provider’s results beat analysts’ expectations and it raised its full-year forecast.

Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.B), down $6.25 to $53.98

The maker of Jack Daniel’s whiskey reported weaker earnings than analysts expected and cut its sales forecast.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), up $1.33 to $38.94

The airline reaffirmed its profit forecast for the fourth quarter and full year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI), up 11 cents to $76.36

The discount retailer earned more money in the latest quarter than Wall Street was expecting and raised its full-year forecasts.

ConocoPhillips (COP), down $2.62 to $110.52

Energy companies fell broadly along with prices for crude oil.

