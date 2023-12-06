Brown-Forman: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $242…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $242 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 50 cents.

The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel’s and other brands posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

Brown-Forman shares have decreased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

