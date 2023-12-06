Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $242…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $242 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

Brown-Forman B shares have decreased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.

