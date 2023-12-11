Blue Bird: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $18.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Macon, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $303 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $23.8 million, or 74 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.13 billion.

Blue Bird expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion.

Blue Bird shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.81, an increase of 71% in the last 12 months.

