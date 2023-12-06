Barnes & Noble Education: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $24.2 million.

The Basking Ridge, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 55 cents per share.

The operator of book stores on college campuses posted revenue of $610.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.06. A year ago, they were trading at $1.85.

