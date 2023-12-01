Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.19 billion. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.19 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.07 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $14 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.16 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.24 billion, or $4.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.13 billion.

Bank of Montreal shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMO

