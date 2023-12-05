AutoZone: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $593.5…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $593.5 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $32.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $31.01 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.19 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.17 billion.

AutoZone shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 19%. The stock has climbed almost 4% in the last 12 months.

