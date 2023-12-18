Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $10.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.88 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 69 cents per share.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $44.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.9 million, or $1.65 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $184.8 million.

Ark Restaurants shares have dropped 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.05, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARKR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.