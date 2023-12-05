Live Radio
Apple App Store – Top Apps

The Associated Press

December 5, 2023, 11:41 AM

Top Free iPhone Apps (US):

1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu

2. ChatGPT, OpenAI

3. Threads, an Instagram app, Instagram, Inc.

4. Shop: All your favorite brands, Shopify Inc.

5. Google, Google LLC

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. CapCut – Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

8. MONOPOLY GO!, Scopely, Inc.

9. Capital One Shopping: Save Now, Wikibuy, LLC

10. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US):

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

3. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. American Farming, SquadBuilt Inc

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

8. MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio

9. The Wonder Weeks, Domus Technica

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

