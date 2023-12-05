America’s Car-Mart: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.5 million…

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Rogers, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of $4.30 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $361.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRMT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.