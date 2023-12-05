Live Radio
Home » Latest News » America's Car-Mart: Fiscal Q2…

America’s Car-Mart: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 5, 2023, 8:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Rogers, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of $4.30 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $361.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRMT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up